Manhattan High head softball coach Connie Miller leads her team in pregame warm-ups at the 6A state tournament May 25 at Arrocha Ballpark in Lawrence.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Connie Miller had decided to step down as the head coach of Manhattan High softball just before the 2020 season.

In early February that year, her mother, Linda, received a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, and Miller knew she could not balance caring for her and coaching at the same time. So, with preseason conditioning already underway and tryouts mere weeks from starting, she went to athletics director Mike Marsh — who graduated with Miller from Manhattan High in the class of 1985 — to tender her resignation.