Manhattan High senior bowler Jasmine Bridges put up a top-25 finish at the Class 6A State Bowling Championship at Northrock Lanes in Wichita on Saturday.

Bridges, the lone MHS bowler to qualify for state, ended the day with a 517 which was good for 24th overall.

The senior bowled a strong 190 in the first game before a 160 and 167 bogged her down a bit in the final two games.

The mark is an improvement from her performance at state last year. Bridges finished 28th at state as a junior.

Haysville-Campus’ Madison Walker finished the day with a 653 (244, 227, 182) and finished as the top individual bowler in the tournament.

Junction City took first as a team with a overall core of 2,293 (625, 562, 536, 492, 486).