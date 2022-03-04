MHS' Bridges competes at state bowling meet Staff reports Mar 4, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Manhattan High senior bowler Jasmine Bridges put up a top-25 finish at the Class 6A State Bowling Championship at Northrock Lanes in Wichita on Saturday.Bridges, the lone MHS bowler to qualify for state, ended the day with a 517 which was good for 24th overall.The senior bowled a strong 190 in the first game before a 160 and 167 bogged her down a bit in the final two games.The mark is an improvement from her performance at state last year. Bridges finished 28th at state as a junior.Haysville-Campus’ Madison Walker finished the day with a 653 (244, 227, 182) and finished as the top individual bowler in the tournament.Junction City took first as a team with a overall core of 2,293 (625, 562, 536, 492, 486). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jasmine Bridges Bowler Sport State Bowling Championship Walker Meet Mhs More from this section 45:08 Life in the Red: As Mickey Joseph rattles off NU's slot receivers, a player tends to stand out +6 MU softball takes care of business in home opener NFL Combine Preview: Lifelong underdogs Badie, Evans have another chance to stand out Latest News Manhattan girls end season with loss in sub-state final NCAA football rules committee recommends targeting appeal MHS' Bridges competes at state bowling meet Student shoots administrator and resource officer at Olathe East High School, cops say Army names first female deputy commanding general for 1st ID Russia to punish 'fake' war news, blocks Facebook, Twitter Amtrak engineer acquitted in 2015 derailment that killed 8 KC Chiefs' free-agency outlook: Will they keep Tyrann Mathieu, Frank Clark, others? Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLindsey Pearlman's autopsy is completeJohnson County teachers push back against avalanche of K-12 education reform billsRural entrepreneurs talk about how they built successful businessesJudge says company has to forfeit $60K bond after Manhattan man missed trialFROM THE PUBLISHER | Thanking Bruce WeberK-State to update masking policy this weekButch BluthardtRiley County fire crews contain 700-plus acre wildfireLetters to the editor for Feb. 25, 2022Riley County appraiser Greg McHenry dies Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Meadowlark Market 1217 Meadowlark 2x6 Taco Bell Fort Riley Bulletin