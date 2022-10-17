10172022-mer-spt-mhsxc-1
Manhattan High’s Silas Mills (178) and Kolby Grogg (176) run together during the Centennial League cross country championships Saturday morning at Warner Park. Grogg finished fifth and Mills took sixth.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kolby Grogg, Silas Mills and Andrei Mazin crossed the finish line within five seconds of each other, not merely to secure top-10 finishes, but to lead Manhattan High boys’ cross country to a second-place finish at the Centennial League meet Saturday at Warner Park.

The Indians finished with 47 points, placing them just behind league champion Washburn Rural, which scored 44 points.