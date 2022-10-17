Manhattan High’s Silas Mills (178) and Kolby Grogg (176) run together during the Centennial League cross country championships Saturday morning at Warner Park. Grogg finished fifth and Mills took sixth.
Kolby Grogg, Silas Mills and Andrei Mazin crossed the finish line within five seconds of each other, not merely to secure top-10 finishes, but to lead Manhattan High boys’ cross country to a second-place finish at the Centennial League meet Saturday at Warner Park.
The Indians finished with 47 points, placing them just behind league champion Washburn Rural, which scored 44 points.
“It was really good,” Grogg said of the team’s performance. “We were going for first, so it wasn’t perfect, but it was still a really good run. Still good times.”
Grogg came in fifth individually with a time of 17:09.40, Mills was sixth at 17:10.00 and Mazin was seventh at 17:14.10.
“Every day in workouts, we’re trying to pack up and push each other to go faster, especially in races,” Mills said. “Our mentality before the race is ‘pack up, pack up, pack up,’ so we can push each other to do even better than we would on our own. That was definitely the mentality going in: just clump up and see what we can do as a group.”
Jack Spiegel finished 11th for Manhattan with a time of 17:28.00. Arnold Anderson was 18th at 17:32.40, Aidan Starling was 25th at 18:00.40 and Evan Arnold was 31st at 18:49.90.
Head coach Susan Melgares said her team had dealt with several different obstacles over the past year, and that she was “so proud of them for rising above it.”
She also said she was pleased to see her top three boys finish together, as she has been coaching them all season to pack together, with varying results.
“We’ve had a chance to practice a little bit all year and work out the kinks,” Melgares said. “It was really nice to see that come together at the league meet. We’ve still got to gather four or five up there a little bit, but it’s a good place to be.”
The Indians had the upper hand as the league meet hosts this year, as they regularly practice at Warner Park. They will retain that edge next week when they also host the regional meet.
“It’s a difficult course, so a lot of people from other schools are running flatter, easier courses; they don’t have as good a spot to train,” Mills said. “It’s a huge advantage to A, be able to have home-court advantage, and B, train here as well, because we know the ins and outs of the course.”
Melgares said that the challenge of Warner Park always prepares her team well for the season.
“Our kids are strong,” she said. “They’re not intimidated by (the course). They’re strong. If you practice on these hills, you can run anywhere. If you can run here strong, you can run strong anywhere.”
The Manhattan girls, meanwhile, placed fourth in the league meet, scoring 67 points to finish behind Emporia, which scored 66, and Junction City, which scored 62. Washburn Rural won the girls league title with 27 points.
Haley Henningson finished sixth to lead the Indians with a time of 20:10.90. Saylor Salmans came in 12th at 20;59.30, Ally Ingram was 15th at 21:19.50, Avery Snider was 16th at 21:19.70, Audrey Cook was 18th at 21:25.10, Regan Gaul was 22nd at 21:45.90 and Amelia Anderson was 23rd at 21:54.80.
“It started out with the girls varsity really digging in and fighting during the second half of that race, winning battles,” Melgares said. “We knew every point was going to matter. They were winning battles. I’m just really proud of their effort. … We were five points back from Junction. It’s a pretty good spot to be going into regionals.”
Manhattan will face league foes Washburn Rural, Junction City and Topeka High again on Saturday at the regional meet.
The three teams from the nine-team regional will earn a spot in the state meet. Additionally, the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team would also earn a bid.
Melgares said that in preparation for regionals, her varsity runners will dial back their mileage in practice to keep their legs fresh and figure out what they needed to do better at league.
“As we can see with close finishes, God can be in the details there,” she said. “We’ll look at ironing out some of the things we might be able to do better.”