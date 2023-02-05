12122022-mer-spt-mhswrestledual-2
Manhattan High’s Jaxon Vikander prepares to remove his headgear after picking up a forfeit victory over Paola at 215 pounds during the Indians’ home dual tournament Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Seven Manhattan High boys’ wrestlers claimed individual titles to lead the Indians to the Centennial League championship on Saturday.

Caeleb Hutchinson (106), Logan Lagerman (126), Jameal Agnew (132), Isaac Sinks (157), Raymond Gary-Hernandez (190), Jaxon Vikander (215) and Clayton Frehn (285) all went 4-0 in their matches to finish in first place.