Seven Manhattan High boys’ wrestlers claimed individual titles to lead the Indians to the Centennial League championship on Saturday.
Caeleb Hutchinson (106), Logan Lagerman (126), Jameal Agnew (132), Isaac Sinks (157), Raymond Gary-Hernandez (190), Jaxon Vikander (215) and Clayton Frehn (285) all went 4-0 in their matches to finish in first place.
Cameron Coonrod (113), Taivaughnn Walsh (120) and Ben Uher (144) were each the runner-up in their weight class with 3-1 records.
As a team, Manhattan went 4-0 in its duals. Washburn Rural finished second, Emporia was third, Junction City was fourth and Topeka High was fifth.
“They’re showing up and competing,” said head coach Shawn Bammes, who won the league’s coach of the year award. “We still have some things to fix. We’re not peaked yet, which is a good thing. Showing up and competing, they’re doing what we want them to do. And they’re having fun with it. That’s a big thing in this sport. You’ve got to have fun with it, because it’s a tough, grueling sport. Sometimes you’ve got to put a smile on your face and enjoy what you’re doing. They sure are right now.”
Hutchinson received the league’s newcomer of the year award and picked up wins against Ryder Harrison of Washburn Rural by fall and Tagin Zimmerman of Emporia by a 17-2 technical fall. He also benefited from two forfeits.
Lagerman defeated Emporia’s Isaiah Morales by fall and Junction City’s Rowan Carey. He had two wins via forfeit.
Agnew beat Jordan Stiner of Topeka High by fall, Cooper Stivers of Washburn Rural by a 6-5 decision, Landon Wohletz of Emporia by fall and Jaime Villanueva of Junction City by sudden victory 7-5.
Sink took forfeits in his first two matches before getting wins-by-fall over Christian Trujillo of Emporia and Joshua Brookshire of Junction City.
Vikander — who surpassed the 100-win mark of his career on Saturday — earned victories against Kaden Bosiljevac of Emporia by fall, Damarison Shaw of Junction City by fall and Chase Calhoon of Washburn Rural by fall. He won by forfeit in his match against Topeka High.
Frehn took down Topeka High’s Cooper Martin by Fall and Washburn Rural’s Nathan Miller by fall. He won by forfeit in his two other matches.
The Indians defeated Emporia 55-24, Topeka High 81-1, Washburn Rural 42-31 and Junction City 51-28.
“In duals, you’re wrestling for your team,” Bammes said. “If you’re up by seven, can you get one more point and get the major for that extra team point? Can you stay off your back and not give up extra points? They’re wrestling for each other, and that’s a really good thing we saw this weekend.”
Bammes said that his team has grown tremendously throughout the year, particularly as a young squad with five freshmen and just two seniors in the starting lineup.
“We’re just seeing the maturity,” he said. “We told them about halfway through the year when they’ve got 20 or so matches under their belt, ‘You’re not freshmen anymore. Welcome to 6A wrestling.’ They buy into that. We keep making adjustments. We do film with them and sit down with them, do interviews, have them write down their goals. And we hold them to that and see that development throughout the season.”
Manhattan will compete at the Washburn Rural regional tournament Feb. 17-18, where the top eight wrestlers in each weight class will qualify for state. Bammes said the team has focused on three major tournaments: league, regionals and state. Now that it has won league, it’s time to focus on the next one.
However, there’s still work to be done in the intervening couple of weeks.
“We’ve got to improve our motion a little bit,” Bammes said. “We’ve got to improve our re-attacks, take advantage of situations, not be looking for a certain move and take what they give you. We’ve got to be a little better in our situations and take what they give us and always look for the next point.”
5 MHS girls win individual league titles
The Manhattan High girls placed third at the Centennial League meet with five individual champions.
Alexis Haeusler (110), Alayna Slifer (135), Sage Rosario (155), Haleigh Stokes (190) and Hannah Caycedo each finished atop their weight classes to help guide the Indians to a 2-2 record in their duals.
“They’re showing up and working hard every day,” Bammes said. “We told them at the beginning of the year that it’s a marathon. They’re buying into that and they’re making those little adjustments. In one of the duals, we only lost by a couple of points, and we only had 10 of the 14 weights filled. In the future, hopefully, we have those weights filled and we’re a little bit more competitive with a full squad.”
Haeusler defeated Karah Cooper of Emporia by fall and Delaney Hill of Washburn Rural by a 4-0 decision.
Slifer, the league’s newcomer of the year, beat Alexis Fredrickson of Washburn Rural 6-5, Virginia Munoz of Emporia 2-1 and Znylah Slaughter of Junction City by fall.
Caycedo took down both Emme Blanco of Washburn Rural and Eryn Templeton of Emporia by fall, but lost to Marilena Zuniga of Topeka High by fall.
Rosario got wins-by-fall over Mia Rodriguez Esparaza of Emporia and Ashley Schwarz of Washburn Rural to maintain her undefeated high school record.
Stokes took down Fatima Escobar of Washburn Rural and Yaletza Orozco of Emporia each by fall.
Manhattan opened the league tournament with a slim 37-33 loss to Emporia before defeating Topeka High 36-24, losing to Washburn Rural 51-24 and beating Junction City 48-36.
“They’re competing too,” Bammes said. “They love it, and they’re getting after it. Good things are going to happen with the girls’ program.
The Indians will travel to Wichita Southeast on Saturday for regionals. The top four wrestlers in each weight class will qualify for state, and Bammes said he believes he can get 4-6 from his squad to advance.
“For them, (preparation will involve) cleaning up some little mistakes, keeping the fun in the sport for them and seeing what they can do,” he said.