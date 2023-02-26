PARK CITY — Jameal Agnew and Caeleb Hutchinson displayed vastly different demeanors after their final matches of the season Saturday, despite the fact they both won individual state championships.
For Agnew, the junior 132-pounder, there was a sense of exuberant elation as he removed his headgear and hugged his coaches, “overcome with joy.” Meanwhile, Hutchinson, wrestling at 106 pounds, was more reserved, responding like a senior winning an early-season match against a clearly inferior opponent instead of the first freshman in Manhattan High boys’ wrestling history to win a state title.
Nevertheless, the two contrasting personalities — as well as five other individual medallists — led the Indians to a fourth-place finish at the 6A state tournament, its best team result since coming in second in 2019.
“We’re really proud of the guys,” said head coach Shawn Bammes. “Some of them didn’t finish where they wanted to, but we had some kids step up, get some big wins and get themselves on the podium this weekend.”
More than half of Manhattan’s 11-man contingent took home hardware. Logan Lagerman (126) and Clayton Frehn (285) each claimed third-place medals, while Cameron Coonrod (113) and Isaac Sinks (157) placed fifth, and Jaxon Vikander (215) finished sixth.
The Indians opened the second day of competition Saturday in fifth place, and by the medal rounds, they had moved into fourth. Hutchinson’s win over Garden City’s Braydon Pacheco in the title match pushed Manhattan past Mill Valley into third place, and Agnew’s championship victory against Mill Valley’s Eddie Hughart only increased that advantage.
However, it wasn’t quite enough. The Jaguars’ Collin McAllister broke a tie against Derby’s Tate Rusher in the final seconds of the 157-pound title match, slipping his team back into the third-place spot.
Derby won the team championship with 193.5 points and Garden City was the runner-up at 168.5. Mill Valley finished with 145.5 points, edging out the Indians, who finished with 142.5.
That didn’t kill the vibe for Manhattan, though. Considering the fact that the Indians had five freshmen and one senior in their lineup, the season could be deemed a smashing success. Bammes said he was most proud of the way his team overcame the adversity of being such a young group, as well as the individuals who took on leadership roles.
One of those is Agnew. He finished fifth at state last year as a sophomore, but he acknowledged he was a bit surprised by the way he made “this big of a leap” from one season to the next.
“I’m amazed,” Agnew said. “This is a childhood dream come true. … I’m so grateful.”
Bammes said when he looked at the brackets ahead of the tournament, Agnew’s road to a championship appeared to be the toughest. However, Bammes also noted that in the last month, Agnew has “put it all together,” beating wrestlers ranked ahead of him and avenging prior losses on his way to the crown.
But if Agnew was supposed to be intimidated by the competition that awaited him at the state tournament, it seems nobody told him. He pinned his first opponent and won his three other matches by decision.
“I always have confidence in myself,” he said. “I always say to myself, ‘I’ll be all right.’ That’s all I say. ‘I’ll be all right.’
“And I was all right,” he added with a deservedly self-satisfied chuckle.
For his part, Hutchinson wasn’t particularly shocked to take home the first-place hardware. In fact, he went into his first season of high school wrestling believing he could win a championship, even though no freshman had ever done that in Manhattan boys’ wrestling history.
That self-confidence might have sounded pompous had he not plowed through the year with a 40-3 record, winning both the Centennial League 106-pound title and the league’s newcomer of the year award en route to the top spot in the state. As it turned out, the precocious young grappler simply knew his own ability and understood that if he “continued to work hard every day,” the sky — or at least the highest level of the 6A podium — was the limit.
And still, perhaps as expected, his description of the accomplishment was rather understated.
“It was pretty fun, pretty good experience,” Hutchinson said. “Went out and tried to take care of my match, tried to wrestle my shots.”
Bammes, on the other hand, had no issue talking up his freshman wrestler.
“Caeleb’s been such a joy,” he said. “He has no stop. He doesn’t get frustrated. He doesn’t pressured. He just goes. He’s been a lot of fun. It’ll be great to have him for the next three years.”
Because they were a green squad this season, the Indians will have nine state qualifiers returning next year. That includes Agnew and Hutchinson, as well as freshmen Coonrod and Taivaughnn Walsh (120); sophomores Lagerman, Ben Uher (144) and Landon Dobson (175); and juniors Sinks, Frehn and Raymond Gary-Hernandez (190).
When it comes to looking toward the future, Agnew and Hutchinson also have differing viewpoints. Agnew wanted to just revel in the moment, while was Hutchinson ready to get back to work — although maybe after going out for a celebratory dinner.
But, since their divergent approaches brought them both to the zenith this season, that should be a-okay too.
“I love this team,” Agnew said. “We’re going to come back next year and do some great things.”
Rosario wins 2nd state title
Manhattan High girls’ wrestler Sage Rosario wrapped up a second-straight undefeated season with another individual state title.
The sophomore took first place in the 155-pound weight class at the 6A state tournament Thursday, wrapping up the year with a 35-0 record.
Rosario pinned all four of her opponents at state.
“Sage is impressive,” Bammes said. “It’s funny with her. She’s such a polite girl outside the mat, but when she gets on there, she takes care of business. Thursday, when she won that, half this arena went crazy clapping for her. She’s just that great of a kid. She puts in the work. Sage is not going to be denied.”
The state title was her second in two years of high school wrestling. Last season, she posted a 13-0 record and became the Indians’ first female state champion and first female state medalist. She transferred from Alabama to Manhattan High midway through last year and earned The Mercury’s All-Flint Hills Girls’ Wrestler of the Year award.
Bammes said he hasn’t been around a wrestler as impressive as Rosario.
“Even the growth Sage made as a wrestler from last year to this year was a big leap,” he said. “She was a lot more well-rounded this year. The amount of technique she has that she can put out there has expanded dramatically. It’s fun watching her. It’s entertaining.”
The Indians’ other girls wrestler to qualify for state, freshman Alayna Slifer (135), went 1-2 and missed a podium appearance. She beat Katie Kuhlman of Great Bend by major decision in the first round before losing by decision in the quarterfinal against Shelby Davis of Gardner-Edgerton. She then fell to Hailey Ramos of Dodge City in sudden victory in the consolation bracket.
Slifer finished her freshman season with a 34-6 record. She won the Centennial League title in her weight class and earned the league’s newcomer of the year award.
“Alayna learned a lot this weekend, being a freshman, being here for the first time,” Bammes said. “...She wants it. She works hard. She’s already entered into a tournament here for next weekend. She’s wanting to get back to it and fix some mistakes. She’ll be back here (at state) multiple times.”
Bammes was pleased by the growth he saw from the girls' team during the 2022-23 season, particularly since six of his wrestlers had never stepped on a mat prior to the first day of practice. A total of three other girls’ wrestlers came very close to qualifying for state, two of whom were those absolute beginners.
“To see that growth and that bond was really cool,” he said.