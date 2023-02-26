PARK CITY — Jameal Agnew and Caeleb Hutchinson displayed vastly different demeanors after their final matches of the season Saturday, despite the fact they both won individual state championships.

For Agnew, the junior 132-pounder, there was a sense of exuberant elation as he removed his headgear and hugged his coaches, “overcome with joy.” Meanwhile, Hutchinson, wrestling at 106 pounds, was more reserved, responding like a senior winning an early-season match against a clearly inferior opponent instead of the first freshman in Manhattan High boys’ wrestling history to win a state title.

