After a successful dual performance to open the season last week, the Manhattan boys’ wrestling team got its first big challenge of the 2021-22 season Saturday at the Gardner-Edgerton Invitational.
The meet featured some of the top programs in the state, while also welcoming schools from Texas, Oklahoma, Iowa and Kentucky in its 15 team-field.
The Indians finished eighth overall with 108 points.
The top-three teams were out-of-state schools — Allen High (Texas) took first, Broken Arrow (Okla.) finished second and Southeast Polk (Iowa) placed third — with defending Class 5A state champion Goddard the top in-state finisher, taking fourth.
David Sosanya (1-2) led the way for the Indians with a fourth-place finish in the 285-pound division. Sosanya opened with a loss to Drake Madole from Allen High School by pin in 37 seconds.
He bounced back though, pinning Goddard’s Esau Kates-Murguia in 24 seconds.
After two byes, he faced Broken Arrow’s Jacob Brammer in the third-place match, losing by fall in 3:39.
Easton Taylor (4-1) finished just behind Sosanya in fifth in the 138-pound division, opening with a win over Mill Valley’s Brady Mason with a 59 second pin.
Taylor followed that up with a win over Goddard’s Phoenix Rothenberger, once again getting a pin in 2:32.
The senior tripped up versus Matt Garcia from Edmond Memorial by a 4-3 decision, but bounced back with a win over Angel Miranda from St. James Academy with a pin in 1:46.
In the fifth-place match, Taylor beat Kadence Roop from Broken Arrow by a 15-7 major decision.
Four Indians finished sixth, including Marcus Gordils (2-3) in the 106-pound division, Jantzen Borge (2-3) in the 120-pound division, Blaisen Bammes (3-2) in the 145-pound division and Talique Houston (2-2) in the 220-pound division.
Issac Sinks (3-2) finished seventh in the 152-pound division, Tucker Brunner (2-3) finished eighth in the 152-pound division, Jameal Agnew (3-2) placed ninth in the 126-pound division, Luke Farrell (1-4) finished ninth in the 113-pound division, Logan Logerman (2-3) placed 10th in the 132-pound division. Landon Dobson (2-3, 170 pounds) and Jaxon Vikander (2-3, 195 pounds) both finished 11th.
TJ Tiede (0-4) took 15th in the 182-pound division.
Manhattan will travel to Bonner Springs for a boys and girls dual Thursday before hosting its own dual tournament Saturday.