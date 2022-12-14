Collins Elumogo scored 17, Jason Kim had 14 and Cole Coonrod added 10 Tuesday night as Manhattan High boys’ basketball opened Centennial League play with a 56-46 home win against Topeka High.
The Indians (5-1, 1-0 Centennial League) used a 15-5 third quarter to break a halftime tie and flip the game in their favor. Manhattan head coach Benji George said it was a gutsy victory considering his team didn’t play up to its standard.
“We didn’t have our best stuff tonight, and the guys knew that and admitted it,” said George, appropriately dressed for the holidays in a half green, half red suit jacket. “But we were able to grind enough and take care of enough possessions to pull it out. I’m happy with that.”
George described the contest as “probably our worst shooting night” of the season. The Indians went 42% (18-of-43) from the field and 19% (3-of-16) from behind the 3-point line.
They found a significant portion of their points at the free-throw line, where they went 71% (17-of-24). Eight of those made free throws came in the fourth quarter while trying to hold off a Trojans (1-3, 0-1 Centennial League) comeback.
The officials call a tight game and both teams dealt with significant foul trouble throughout. For Manhattan — which was already dealing with injury and illness on its roster — that meant players like Jack Wilson, Dre Delort and Keenan Schartz had to sit for large chunks of the game.
Wilson, the Indians’ leading scorer with 15.8 points per game entering Tuesday, managed just six points on 2-of-3 shooting.
However, Coonrod — who, along with Schartz, was playing his first game of the season after the football team’s run to the state championship game — added his 10 points off the bench, including two 3-pointers in the final 42 seconds of the first half to help Manhattan knot the game at 25-25 headed to intermission.
Other players such as Asher Newcomer, Vincent Malone and Miles Braxmeyer filled in the gaps left by those in foul trouble.
“It was a constant source of adversity in the game,” George said. “...I thought Collins did a nice job of stepping up when we needed. Miles played a ton of minutes. He’s not going to score a ton of points, but he gets us in rhythm offensively and distributes the basketball well. I thought Vinny stepped up big, had some huge rebounds and helped us get a lot of those defensive stops.”
The game opened with both teams trading turnovers before Elumogo got the Indians on the board 38 seconds in with the first of his three electrifying dunks. The two squads played at a frenetic pace through the first quarter, something Manhattan typically wants to do.
However, George said his team wasn’t expecting that from Topeka High’s offense and, as such, didn’t get back on transition defense as well as it needed to, affording the Trojans early scoring opportunities.
Topeka High took advantage, too, pulling out to a 14-10 lead after one period. The Indians hit just 3 of their first 13 shot attempts.
In the second, Manhattan heated up offensively, going 6-of-13 from the field during that quarter while holding the Trojans to 2-of-8 shooting. But Topeka High went 6-of-7 from the charity stripe to keep the game tied 25-25 at halftime.
The Indians limited the Trojans to two field goals again in the third quarter and kept them off the foul line. Meanwhile, Manhattan went 5-for-10 in the third and led 40-30 headed to the fourth.
“The second half we finished around the rim better,” George said. “...You’ve got to be able to win when you don’t have your best stuff and the shots don’t fall. It’s nice to have the kind of team that can do that.”
Topeka High made a run in the fourth, cutting the Indians’ lead to as little as four at 46-42 with 2:01 remaining. Manhattan went 8-of-13 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to pull out the victory.
While the Indians didn’t shoot the ball as well as they have in other games this season, they held the Trojans to 33% (14-of-42) from the field and 29% (8-of-28) from long distance. Both teams struggled to take care of the ball, with Manhattan committing 19 turnovers and Topeka High 17.
The Indians dominated the glass, though, outrebounding the Trojans 36-20. Eleven of Manhattan’s boards came on the offensive end.
“We probably outrebounded them in the first half but they still got too many to make me happy,” George said. “We got into them about rebounding at halftime. I think in the second half, (Topeka High) only got one offensive rebound. I’m glad that our guys responded because we definitely couldn’t get out and contest their 3s and give up the offensive rebound and expect to do well.”
The win was the Indians’ fifth straight this season. They will return to action Saturday when they play at Kapaun Mt. Carmel in Wichita.
MANHATTAN 56, TOPEKA HIGH 46
Topeka High (1-3) — 14; 11; 5; 16; — 46
Manhattan (5-1) — 10; 15; 15; 16; — 56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Topeka High — Lyons 14 (5-12), Hales 13 (3-10), Thrasher 9 (2-9), Votow 6 (2-5), Gomez 2 (1-4), Villegas 2 (1-2). Total: 46 (14-42).
Manhattan — Elumogo 17 (6-11), Kim 14 (4-15), Coonrod 10 (4-7), Wilson 6 (2-3), Delort 5 (1-1), Braxmeyer 4 (1-2). Total: 56 (18-43).