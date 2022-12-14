12142022-mer-spt-mhsbbb-3
Manhattan High’s Collins Elumogo dunks the ball during the Indians’ 56-46 win over Topeka High on Tuesday night in Manhattan. Elumogo led MHS with 17 points.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Collins Elumogo scored 17, Jason Kim had 14 and Cole Coonrod added 10 Tuesday night as Manhattan High boys’ basketball opened Centennial League play with a 56-46 home win against Topeka High.

The Indians (5-1, 1-0 Centennial League) used a 15-5 third quarter to break a halftime tie and flip the game in their favor. Manhattan head coach Benji George said it was a gutsy victory considering his team didn’t play up to its standard.