LAWRENCE — For a second straight season, Manhattan High boys’ basketball is headed to the 6A state tournament.

The sixth-seeded Indians punched their ticket to Wichita with a 56-40 upset of No. 3 Lawrence Friday night thanks to a masterful defensive performance and a huge second half. Manhattan held the Lions (17-5) — a team averaging 60.6 points per game entering the sub-state matchup — to a season-low in points scored by forcing 20 Lawrence turnovers compared to just 13 made shots. The Lions finished shooting 30% from the floor.

