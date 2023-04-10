0D5_7123.JPG
Manhattan High’s Tanner Dowling-Burnett finishes the 4x400 meter relay during the 6A state track meet on May 28, 2022, at Cessna Stadium in Wichita.

 Staff photo by Jesse Bruner

Manhattan High boys’ track and field took fourth out of 11 teams while the girls came in seventh Friday at the Olathe Invitational.

The boys scored 81 points to finish behind third-place Olathe East’s 83. Olathe West won the boys’ meet with 142 points.