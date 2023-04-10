MHS boys' track 4th, girls 7th at Olathe Staff reports Apr 10, 2023 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Manhattan High’s Tanner Dowling-Burnett finishes the 4x400 meter relay during the 6A state track meet on May 28, 2022, at Cessna Stadium in Wichita. Staff photo by Jesse Bruner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Manhattan High boys’ track and field took fourth out of 11 teams while the girls came in seventh Friday at the Olathe Invitational.The boys scored 81 points to finish behind third-place Olathe East’s 83. Olathe West won the boys’ meet with 142 points.The Indians girls put up a total of 46 team points. Sixth-place Olathe East scored 56, while winner Olathe West had 129.Tanner Dowling-Burnett highlighted the Manhattan boys’ performance, as he won both the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash with times of 11.17 and 22.50 respectively.The Indians boys 4x400-meter relay team came in second at 3:30.91, while the 4x100-meter relay team was third at 43.66.Aaron Newcomer finished second in the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 4 inches.On the girls’ side, Harli Omli came in first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 57.99 and in the 200-meter dash at 25.30. Omli was also second in the 100-meter dash at 12.96.Manhattan will return to action Friday when it hosts its home invitational.Manhattan High boys results100-meter dash: 1. Dowling-Burnett 11.17; 9. Walters 11.70; 18. Morgan 11.87.200-meter dash: 1. Dowling-Burnett 22.5; 14. Brickei 23.91; 19. Samenus 24.14.400-meter dash: 6. Rauch 52.79; 9. O’Haver 53.12; 17. Morgan 55.04.800-meter run: 6. Sturm 2:02.88; 14. Mills 2:07.87; 20. Maxin 2:13.03.1,600-meter run: 11. Mills 4:38.87; 12. Maxin 4:44.58; 20. Starling 4:58.52.3,200-meter run: 4. Holdren 9:43.12; 26. Starling 10:54.69.110-meter hurdles: 6. Huff 16.30.300-meter hurdles 11. Huff 43.68.4x100-meter relay: 3. Manhattan 43.66.4x400-meter relay: 2. Manhattan 3:30.91.High jump: 2. Newcomer 6 feet, 4 inches; 4. Malone 6 feet, 4 inches.Long jump: 5. Vrbas 21 feet, 2 inches; 9. Rauch 20 feet, 6.5 inches.Triple jump: 4. Elumogo 42 feet, 3 inches.Pole vault: 5. Strawn 12 feet, 6 inches; 8. Durtschi 11 feet, 6 inches; 12. Wille 10 feet.Discus: 14. Johnson 117 feet, 7 inches.Javelin: 14. Lopez 132 feet, 7 inches.Shot put: 4. Johnson 48 feet, 2.5 inches; 8. Kenney 47 feet, 1 inch; 15. Barnes 43 feet, 5.5 inches.Manhattan High girls results100-meter dash: 2. Omli 12.96; 9. Barron 13.62.200-meter dash: 1. Omli 25.30.400-meter dash: 1. Omli 57.99; 12. Salmans 1:04.57; 15. Miller 1:06.19.800-meter run: 12. Harkin 2:33.18; 18. Fobes 2:42.44.1,600-meter run: 14. Salmans 5:45.17; 22. Henningson 6:05.59; 23. Tindall 6:07.33.3,200-meter run: 11. Salmans 12:30.93; 15. Phillips 12:56.01.100-meter hurdles: 4. Prestonback 17.39.4x400-meter relay: 8. Manhattan 52.47.High jump: 4. Kratochvil 5 feet; 9. Juenemann 4 feet, 10 inches.Long jump: 14. Larson 15 feet, 3 inches; 21. Adam 14 feet, 4 inches.Triple jump: 7. Porres 32 feet, 5.5 inches; 12. Adam 31 feet, .5 inches.Pole vault: 6. Holthaus 8 feet.Discus: 7. Gruber 107 feet, 11 inches; 19. Hoffman 81 feet, .72 inches.Javelin: 12. Gruber 95 feet, 11 inches; 19. Hoffman 86 feet.Shot put: 11. Gruber 32 feet, 5 inches; 14. Anhorn 31 feet, 3 inches. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section 1:28 What Is The Latest In The Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors? 0:34 2023 Green Bay Packers: Tight Ends Ravens, Odell Beckham Jr. agree on 1-year contract Latest News Can 'Mario' revive the family movie genre? Riley County agrees to enter opioid lawsuit settlement Manhattan man injured in single-vehicle accident on I-70 Police report for April 10, 2023 MHS boys' track 4th, girls 7th at Olathe A single North Texas hospital saw 30 infant deaths from unsafe sleeping in last 15 months Next abortion battles may be among states with clashing laws Play-in tournament starts Tuesday, giving 8 teams new life Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEverett: Season 2 of HBO show will have more K-State, more platonic loveManhattan chiropractor charged with sexual battery6 MHS baseball players sign with collegesEmily Ratajkowski’s rage over women like ex-porn star Mia Khalifa being ‘written off’ due to ‘sexual history’Fort Riley gives update in March gate incident; 22-year-old man out of hospitalFROM THE PUBLISHER | Empathy for the mercenaryKSU's shifted mindset around fullbacks and tight endsCity decides PR campaign needed to boost traffic in Aggieville, improve parking garage useCoaches surprised but excited at Daniel Green's returnRiley County animal control policy review paused after officials learn of lack of enforcement Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Inspire Magazine Mar 3, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.