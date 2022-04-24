The Manhattan High boys track and field team took third while the girls finished ninth at the 23-team Lawrence Free State Barrier Breakers Invitational on Friday.
The boys scored 22 team points, finishing behind Olathe West at 26 points and DeSoto at 23.
The girls collected 11 team points. Olathe West placed first with 23 points and Lawrence Free State was second with 18.
The boys 4x800-meter relay team of Ben Mosier, Baptiste Lacroix, Max Bowyer and Ethan Bryant won with a time of 8:34.08. The 4x100-meter relay team of Charles Morgan, Brayden Schomaker, Zachary Hirschey and Tanner Dowling-Burnett finished second with a time of 43.19.
Vincent Malone and Aaron Newcomer tied for second place in the high jump at 6 feet.
Hanna Pellant took first place in the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 12.10 seconds. She also placed second in the 200-meter dash at 24.43 seconds.
Gili Johnson won the 400-meter dash at 59.24 seconds.
Abigail Gruber took first in the discus throw with a toss of 108 feet, 11.5 inches.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Pellant, Aylani Barron, Alessandra Porres and Maxine Doering took third, as did the 4x800-meter relay team of Jillian Harkin, Hannah Loub, Rachel Corn and Rebekah Pickering.
The Indians will take part in the Seaman Relays on Friday.
Manhattan High girls results:
100-meter: 1. Hanna Pellant 12.10.
200-meter: 2. Hanna Pellant 25.43; 5. Gili Johnson 25.91.
400-meter: 1. Gili Johnson 59.24.
800-meter: 7. Hannah Loub 2:26.09.
3,200-meter: 20. Jalissa Jobity 13:01.14; 23. Rachel Corn 13:02.61.
4x100-meter relay: 3. Aylani Barron, Hanna Pellant, Alessandra Porres, Maxine Doering 51.74.
4x400-meter relay: 12. Hannah Loub, Jillian Harkin, Tianna Miller, Maxine Doering 4:25.85.
4x800-meter relay: 3. Jillian Harkin, Hannah Loub, Rachel Corn, Rebekah Pickering 10:41.42.
Shot put: 6. Teuila Ilalio 33’6.00”.
Discus: 1. Abigail Gruber 108’11.50”.
Javelin: 10. Aubree Hoffman 100’10.00”; 11. Abigail Gruber 100’5.00”.
Manhattan High boys results:
100-meter: 4. Brayden Schomaker 10.89; 9. Ethan Samenus 11.15.
200-meter: 12. Zachary Hirschey 23.05; 13. Brayden Schomaker 23.13; 19. Keyon Taylor 23.36.
400-meter: 7. Tanner Dowling-Burnett 52.72; 13. Emmanuel Mortensen 53.35; 19. Luke Brickei 54.01.
800-meter: 6. Ben Mosier 2:00.48; 21. Baptiste Lacroix 2:06.28; 24. Ethan Bryant 2:07.03.
1,600-meter: 17. Max Bowyer 4:40.73.
300-meter hurdles: 9. Marco Zambrano 43.52.
4x100-meter relay: 2. Charles Morgan, Brayden Schomaker, Zachary Hirschey, Tanner Dowling-Burnett 43.19.
4x400-meter relay: 6. Ben Mosier, Zachary Hirschey, Emmanuel Mortensen, Tanner Dowling-Burnett 3:30.61.
4x800-meter relay: 1. Ben Mosier, Baptiste Lacroix, Max Bowyer, Ethan Bryant 8:34.08.
High jump: 2. Vincent Malone: 6’0”; 2. Aaron Newcomer 6’0”.
Pole vault: 4. Elijah Strawn 12’0”.
Long jump: 4. Talique Houston 21’5.25”; 23. Crayton Rauch 19’6”.
Triple jump: 5. Collins Elumogo 42’2”; 8. Talique Houston 41’0”.
Shot put: 15. Jarett Johnson 44’6.5”.
Javelin: 5. Kaydn Lopez 151’5”.