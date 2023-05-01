04172023-mer-spt-mhstf-31
Manhattan High’s Tanner Dowling-Burnett approaches the finish line while running the 4x400-meter relay during the Manhattan Invitational on April 14 at Bishop Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High boys’ track and field took second out of 22 teams while the girls were sixth of 24 at the Seaman Bob Camien/Claudia Welch Invitational Friday afternoon.

The boys tallied 75 team points to finish behind meet-winner Olathe North’s 105.5 points. The girls scored 43.50 points as a team. Fifth-place Shawnee Mission North had 46 points, and first-place Olathe North had 94.