Manhattan High boys’ track and field took second out of 22 teams while the girls were sixth of 24 at the Seaman Bob Camien/Claudia Welch Invitational Friday afternoon.
The boys tallied 75 team points to finish behind meet-winner Olathe North’s 105.5 points. The girls scored 43.50 points as a team. Fifth-place Shawnee Mission North had 46 points, and first-place Olathe North had 94.
The boys’ 4x100-meter relay team of Charles Morgan, Ethan Samenus, Dante Walters and Tanner Dowling-Burnett placed first with a time of 42.86, while Dowling-Burnett was the runner-up in the 100-meter dash at 10.64 and fourth in the 400-meter dash at 50.58.
Aaron Newcomer beat out teammate Vincent Malone for second place in the high jump competition, although reached a leap of 6 feet, 2 inches. Collins Elumogo was third in the triple jump at 42 feet, 5 inches, and Talon Huff came in second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.48.
Jonathan Wille took fourth in the pole vault at 12 feet, and Cooper Sturm was fourth in the 900-meter run at 2:00.98.
On the girls’ side, the Indians won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 49.54. That team was made up for Aylani Barron, Hanna Pellant, Avery Larson and Harli Omli.
Omli was also the runner-up in the 200-meter dash at 24.70, and Pellant was third in the 100-meter dash at 12.39.
Alessandra Porres came in fourth in the triple jump at 34 feet, 6 inches, and Abigail Gruber was fourth in the discus competition with a heave of 111 feet, 8 inches.
Manhattan will return to action at the Salina Central Relays on Friday.