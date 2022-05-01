The Manhattan High boys’ track and field team took second and the girls placed sixth Friday at the weather-shortened Seaman Relays.
The Indians boys scored 78.33 team points, placing them behind first-place Olathe North, who scored 103. The girls scored 41, falling just behind Lawrence’s 42. Shawnee Mission Northwest won the girls’ competition with 91 points.
Storms brought the meet to an early end with the boys’ 3,200-meter race and the boys’ 4x400-meter relay left.
The boys’ 4x100-meter relay team finished first with a time of 43.22 seconds, giving Manhattan its only event victory of the day.
Brayden Schomaker placed second in the 100-meter dash at 10.78 seconds, while Ben Mosier was the runner-up in the 800-meter dash at 1:59.39.
Vincent Malone was second in the boys’ high jump at 6 feet.
Hanna Pellant took second in the 200-meter dash at 26.32 second. She was also third in the 100-meter dash and fifth in the high jump.
Hannah Loub placed third in the 800-meter dash at 2:24.19, and Abigail Gruber was third in the discus throw at 123 feet.
The Indians will compete at the Salina Central Relays on Friday.
Manhattan High boys results:
100-meter: 2. Brayden Schomaker 10.78; 5. Ethan Samenus 10.96.
200-meter: 4. Zachary Hirschey 23.48; 5. Brayden Schomaker 23.61.
400-meter: 6. Emmanuel Mortensen 52.39; 24. Tanner Dowling-Burnett 54.12; 28. Baptiste Lacroix 54.30.
800-meter: 2. Ben Mosier 1:59.39; 22. Landon Knopp 2:11.87.
1,600-meter: 5. Max Bowyer 4:35.48; 20. Parker Dawdy 4:52.42; 29. Lucas Holdren 4:58.93.
300-meter hurdles: 11. Charles Morgan 44.45; 19. Zachary Jund 46.48; 22. Marco Zambrano 47.77.
4x100-meter relay: 1. Manhattan 43.22.
4x800-meter relay: 3. Manhattan 8:31.47.
High jump: 2. Vincent Malone 6’00”.
Long jump: 16. Crayton Rauch 20’3”; 17. Talique Houston 20’2.5”; 22. Vincent Smith 20’1”.
Pole vault: 4. Elijah Strawn 11’6”; 7. Tyler Durtschi 10’6”; 9. Jonathan Wille 10’0”.
Shot put: 11. Jarett Johnson 44’9.5”.
Manhattan High girls results:
100-meter: 3. Hanna Pellant 12.27.
200-meter: 2. Hanna Pellant 26.32.
400-meter: 13. Tianna Miller 1:06.29.
800-meter: 3. Hannah Loub 2:24.19; 16. Jillian Harkin 2:37.07; 30. Malea Jobity 2:46.08.
1,600-meter: 11. Malea Jobity 6:01.77; 16. Regan Gaul 6:17.18; 17. Avery Snider 6:17.23.
3,200-meter: 10. Rebekah Pickering 12:38.92; 12. Jalissa Jobity 12:49.45; 13. Rachel Corn 12:54.45.
300-meter hurdles: 8. Kyra Arasmith 51.67; 16. Aylani Barron 54.25; 18. Anna Jund 56.06.
4x100-meter relay: 3. Manhattan 50.55.
Long jump: 5. Hanna Pellant 16’10”; 10. Avery Larson 16’1”; 24. Kahlia Adam 14’6”.
Discus: 3. Abigail Gruber 123’0”; 15. Zoe Myer 98’2”; 19. Eden Westfahl 92’4”.
Javelin: 15. Abigail Gruber 101’5”; 18. Aubree Hoffman 99’7”.
Shot put: 4. Teuila Ilalio 37’11.75”.