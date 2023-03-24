0D5_6322.JPG
Buy Now

Manhattan High's Abigail Gruber competes in shot put during the 6A state track meet on May 28 at Cessna Stadium in Wichita.

 Staff photo Jesse Bruner

Manhattan High boys’ track and field took first and the girls came in second at their season-opening meet at Topeka West on Thursday.

The boys scored 134 points to beat out second-place Seaman’s 119 and win the eight-team invitational. Meanwhile, the girls finished with 141 team points, just behind winner Lawrence’s 144 and ahead of third-place Seaman’s 126.

Tags