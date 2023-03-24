Manhattan High boys’ track and field took first and the girls came in second at their season-opening meet at Topeka West on Thursday.
The boys scored 134 points to beat out second-place Seaman’s 119 and win the eight-team invitational. Meanwhile, the girls finished with 141 team points, just behind winner Lawrence’s 144 and ahead of third-place Seaman’s 126.
The Indians boys claimed victories in four events, and the girls won five.
On the boys’ side, Vincent Malone topped the high jump leaderboard with a leap of 6 feet, 4 inches, and Aaron Newcomer was just behind him at 6 feet, 2 inches. Jonathan Wille won the pole vault competition at 10 feet, 6 inches.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Luke Brickei, Tanner Dowling-Burnett, Crayton Rauch and Zachary O’Haver took first place with a time of 3:33.99, and the 4x800-meter relay team of Cooper Sturm, Brody Vest, Aidan Hilton and Jayden Moreno Torres won at 9:10.76.
Lucas Holdren turned in a second-place time in the 3,200 meter run at 9:59.18, and Collins Elumogo was second in the triple jump at 43 feet, 9 inches.
Harli Omli paced the Manhattan girls with first-place runs in the 200-meter dash and the 400-meter dash. She completed the 200-meter in 25.46 and the 400-meter in 58.99.
Joslyn Holthaus won the pole vault competition by reaching nine feet.
The Indians girls also came in first in two relays. The 4x100-meter relay team of Aylani Barron, Alessandra Porres, Avery Larson and Amya Morgan ran a time of 52.82, and the 4x800-meter relay guad finished in 10:38.85.
Porres was the runner-up in the triple jump at 33 feet, 1.5 inches, and Saylor Salmans was second in the 3,200-meter run at 12:36.80.
Abigail Gruber finished second in both the shot put and the discus, with throws of 32 feet, 9 inches and 110 feet, 8 inches respectively.
Manhattan will return to action next Friday at the Junction City Invitational.
Manhattan High boys results
100-meter dash: 7. Morgan 11.50; 12. Samenus 11.71; 13. Walters 11.75.
200-meter dash: 3. Dowling-Burnett 22.80; 8. Brickei 23.83; 10. O’Haver 24.00.
400-meter dash: 9. Colton Burmeier 56.28; 10. Pierre 56.83; 14. Thomas 59.61.
800-meter run: 3. Sturm 2:10.93; 7, Hilton 2:18.25; 9. Vest 2:22.01.
1,600-meter run: 3. Mills 4:54.30; 5. Starling 4:58.15; 6. Wymer 5:00.00.
3,200-meter run: 2. Holdren 9:59.18.
110-meter hurdles: 3. Huff 16.51; 10. Jund 20.60.
300-meter hurdles: 5. Huff 46.12; 6. Manwarren 47.17.
4x100-meter relay: 4. Samenus, Walters, Morgan, Dowling-Burnett 44.48.
4x400-meter relay: 1. Brickei, Dowling-Burnett, Rauch, O’Haver 3:33.99.
4x800-meter relay: 1. Sturm, Vest, Hilton, Moreno Torres 9:10.76.
High jump: 1. Malone 6’4”; 2. Newcomer 6’2”.
Pole vault: 1. Wille 10’6”.
Long jump: 4. Rauch 19’11”; 8. Vrbas 19’7”; 13. Stawn 18’9”.
Triple jump: 2. Elumogo 43’8”; 7. Durtschi 38’; 10. Amos 37’2”.
Shot put: 3. Johnson 44’4”; 13. Barnes 35’1”.
Discus: 8. Lopez 114’8”; 11. Johnson 107’3”.
Javelin: 3. Molt 146’; 8. Lopez 128’4”.
Manhattan High girls results:
100-meter dash: 3. Barron 13.34; 6. Morgan 13.85; Larson 13.93.
200-meter dash: 1. Omli 25.46; 11. Morgan 29.34; 17. Jackson 30.93.
400-meter dash: 1. Omli 58.99; 7. Miller 1:07.27.
800-meter run: 5. Fobes 2:43.48; 6. Tindall 2:47.71; 8. Gaul 2:49.01.
1,600-meter run: 5. Tindall 6:12.67; 10. Cook 6:28.99; 13. Corn 7:02.84.
3,200-meter run: 2. Salmans 12:36.80; 9. Phillips 13:52.05; 10. Geering 14:08.90.
100-meter hurdles: 6. Hilgers 19.52.
300-meter hurdles: 10. Barron 1:06.00
4x100-meter relay: 1. Barron, Porres, Larson, Morgan 52.82.
4x400-meter relay: 3. Jackson, Miller, Harkin, Doering 4:38.22.
4x800-meter relay: 1. Harkin, Salmans, Omli, Fobes, 10:38.85.
High jump: 4. Kratochvil 4’10”; 7. Juenemann 4’8”.
Pole vault: 1. Holthaus 9’.
Long jump: 5. Larson 15’9”; 13. Adam 14’7”.
Triple jump: 2. Porres 33’1.5”; 11. Adam 25’4.25”.
Shot put: 2. Gruber 32’9.75”; 4. Anhorn 31’3.25”.
Discus: 2. Gruber 110’8”; 9. Hoffman 82’7”.
Javelin: 4. Hoffman 101’8”; 5. Gruber 101’5”.