The Manhattan High boys track team placed first and the girls finished second at the Lansing Invitational on Saturday.
It was the second such finish for each team through two meets this season.
The boys won two relay races, with Charles Morgan, Brayden Schomaker, Zachary Hirschey and Tanner Dowling-Burnett running a time of 44.10 in the 4x100 and Hirschey, Dowling Burnett, Emmanuel Mortenson and Crayton Rauch completing the 4x400 at 3:31.20.
Dowling-Burnett was the runner-up in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.03.
Aaron Newcomer finished second in the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 2 inches while Vincent Malone was third at 6 feet.
Collins Elumogo took second in the triple jump at 41 feet, 5.75 inches, followed by Talique Houston in third at 39 feet, 10.25 inches.
Kaydn Lopez also placed second in javelin with a throw of 131 feet, 9 inches.
The boys wrapped up the meet with 99 team points. Second-place Shawnee Heights scored 83 while third-place Hayden had 77.
On the girls’ side, Aubree Hoffman won the javelin competition with a toss of 112 feet, 6 inches.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Gili Johnson, Jillian Harkin, Tianna Miller and Kyra Arasmith placed first at 4:29.23.
Hanna Pellant took second in the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash, finishing with times of 12.61 and 26.23 respectively.
Gili Johnson was second in the 400-meter dash at 1:00.95.
Teuila Ilalio was the runner-up in the shot put with a throw of 37 feet, 7 inches while Faith Kratochvil finished second in the high jump at 4 feet, 8 inches.
The Indians will return to action Friday when they host the Manhattan Invitational at 3 p.m.
Manhattan High girls results:
100-meter dash: 2. Hanna Pellant 12.61; 6. Aylani Barron 13.23; 13. Maxine Doering 13.76.
200-meter dash: 2. Hanna Pellant 26.23.
400-meter dash: 2. Gili Johnson 1:00.95; 7. Tianna Miller 1:08.00; 10. Jillian Harkin 1:09.19.
100-meter hurdles: 5. Kyra Arasmith 18.59; 6. Anna Jund 18.70.
300-meter hurdles: 8. Aylani Barron 56.14; 11. Anna Jund 58.67.
4x100-meter relay: 3. Aylani Barron, Hanna Pellant, Alessandra Porres, Maxine Doering 52.31.
4x400-meter relay: 1. Gili Johnson, Jillian Harkin, Tianna Miller, Kyra Arasmith 4:29.23.
High jump: 2. Faith Kratochvil 4’8”.
Long jump: 3. Hanna Pellant 16’5”; 6. Kahlia Adam 15’1”.
Triple jump: 8. Alessandra Porres 30’4.5”.
Shot put: 2. Teuila Ilalio 37’7”.
Discus: 3. Abigail Gruber 96’8”; 7. Zoe Myer 87’4”; 8. Eden Westfahl 87’03”.
Javelin: 1. Aubree Hoffman 112’6”; 8. Abigail Gruber 92’00”.
Manhattan High boys results:
100-meter dash: 3. Brayden Shomaker 11.05; 5. Charles Morgan 11.38; 10. Ethan Samenus 11.56.
200-meter dash: 3. Brayden Shomaker 23.55; 4. Zachary Hirschey 23.56.
400-meter dash: 2. Tanner Dowling-Burnett 52.03; 4. Emmanuel Mortenson 53.35; 12. Crayton Rauch 55.91.
110-meter hurdles: 10. Zachary Jund 18.58.
300-meter hurdles: 3. Charles Morgan 42.95; 11. Ethan Samenus 48.00; 15. Zachary Jund 49.43.
4x100-meter relay: 1. Charles Morgan, Brayden Schomaker, Zachary Hirschey, Tanner Dowling-Burnett 44.10.
4x400-meter relay: 1. Emmanuel Mortenson, Zachary Hirschey, Crayton Rauch, Tanner Dowling-Burnett 3:31.20.
High jump: 2. Aaron Newcomer 6’2”; 3. Vincent Malone 6’0”.
Long jump: 6. Talique Houston 20’6”; 7. Crayton Rauch 20’2”. 10. Collins Elumogo 19’7”.
Triple jump: 2. Collin Elumogo 41’5.75”; 3. Talique Houston 39’10.25”; 5. Tyler Vrbas 37’11.25”.
Shot put: 13. Jacob Barnes 40’10”.
Discus: 9. Kaydn Lopez 114’5”.
Javelin: 2. Kaydn Lopez 131’9”; 5. Samuel Molt 127’5”; 11. Joshua Adeniji 111’4”.