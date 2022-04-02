The Manhattan High boys track and field team took first and the girls took second at the Junction City Invite Friday afternoon.
The boys dominated the team scoring, rolling up 199 points while Junction City came in second with 109. The girls scored 127 points, putting them behind first-place Great Bend’s 209.5 points.
The Indians won 10 total events, with the boys and girls splitting them evenly.
Alessandra Porres leaped 33 feet, 4 inches to take first in the triple jump; Teuila Ilalio won the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 7.25 inches; and Abigail Gruber topped the discus event with a throw of 117 feet.
Hanna Pellant won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.96 seconds and Gili Johnson placed first in the 400-meter dash at 1:00.35.
Aaron Newcomer’s high jump of 6 feet earned him first place while Kadyn Lopez’s throw of 145 feet, 7 inches won the javelin competition.
Brayden Schomaker took first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.20 and Tanner Dowling-Burnett won the 400-meter dash at 51.33.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Schomaker, Dowling-Burnett, Ethan Samenus and Zachary Hirschey took first at 43.37.
Manhattan will be back in action at Lansing on Thursday.
Manhattan High Girls Results
High jump: 6. Faith Kratochvill, 4’10”.
Pole vault: 5. Joslyn Holthaus, 7’; 8. Allison St. Laurent, 5’6”.
Long jump: 3. Hanna Pellant, 17’5.5”; 4. Avery Larson, 16’7.5”.
Triple jump: 1. Alessandra Porres, 33’4”.
Shot put: 1. Teuila Ilalio, 35’7.25”.
Discus: 1. Abigail Gruber, 117’; 6. Eden Westfahl, 92’1”; 8. Zoe Myer, 82’2”.
Javelin: 6. Abigail Gruber, 92’1”.
4x800 relay: 2. Gaul, Loub, Jobity, Coffey, 10:49.27.
100: 1. Hanna Pellant, 12.96; 6. Aylani Barron, 13.61.
1,600: 7. Rachel Corn, 5:58.25; 10. Malea Jobity, 6:07.99; 12. Regan Gaul, 6:13.23.
4x100 relay: 2. Barron, Pellant, Doering, Larson, 51.83.
400: 1. Gili Johnson, 1:00.35; 3. Jillian Harkin, 1:07.57; 8. Tianna Miller, 1:08.80.
800: 2. Hannah Loub, 2:31.04; 13. Halle Gaul, 2:43.96; 17. Regan Gaul, 2:48.81.
200: 6. Aylani Barron, 29.14.
3,200: 5. Rebekah Pickering 12:51.82; 7. Jalissa Jobity, 13:04.29; 8. Rachel Corn, 13:07.76.
4x400 relay: 4. Harkin, Loub, Corn, Doering, 4:36.13.
Manhattan High Boys Results
High jump: 1. Aaron Newcomer, 6’; 2. Vincent Malone, 6’
Pole vault: 2. Elijah Stawn, 11’6”; 6. Jonathan Wille, 9’; 7. Cooper Sturm, 8’6”.
Long jump: 3. Talique Houston, 20’8.5”; 7. Crayton Rauch, 20’1.5”; 12. Collins Elumogo, 18’9”.
Triple jump: 3. Collins Elumogo, 41’9”; 6. Tyler Vrbas, 40’7.5”; 7. Talique Houston, 40’4.5”.
Shot put: 8. Jarrett Johnson, 44’; 13. Jacob Barnes, 38’3.25”.
Discus: 3. Kadyn Lopez, 122’4”; 17. Samuel Largo, 88’8”.
Javelin: 1. Kadyn Lopez, 145’7”; 2. Samuel Molt, 142’4”.
4x800 relay: 2. Knopp, Bryant, Moreno Torres, Grogg, 9:23.13.
110 hurdles: 4. Marco Zambrano, 17.73; 8. Brayden Merrill, 19.26; 9. Zachary Jund, 19.28.
100: 1. Brayden Schomaker, 11.20; 3. Charles Morgan, 11.48; 11. Ethan Samenus, 11.70.
1,600: 3. Ben Mosier, 4:36.38; 5. Max Bowyer, 4:46.73; 8. Aidan Starling, 5:00.03.
4x100 relay: 1. Schomaker, Samenus, Dowling-Burnett, Hirschey, 43.37.
400: 1. Tanner Dowling-Burnett, 51.33; 2. Emmanuel Mortensen, 52.09; 3. Luke Brickei, 54.46.
300 hurdles: 3. Charles Morgan, 43.42; 6. Marco Zambrano, 44.32; 8. Zachary Jund, 47.17.
800: 3. Ben Mosier, 2:01.63; 6. Ethan Bryant, 2:09.92; 8. Landon Knopp, 2:16.08.
200: 2. Luke Brickei, 24:01.
3,200: 3. Parker Dawdy, 10:41.33; 4. Lucas Holdren, 10:51.26; 5. Silas Mills, 10:51.72.
4x400 relay: 2. Mortensen, Hirschey, Dowling-Burnett, Mosier, 3:38.27.