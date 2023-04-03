The Manhattan High boys’ track and field team took first place and the girls finished second Friday at the Junction City Invitational.
The boys scored 175 team points to outpace the rest of the seven-team field. Second-place Great Bend had 116.5 points.
On the girls’ side, the Indians tallied 116.5 points to finish behind winner Great Bend’s 152 and ahead of third-place Junction City’s 104.5
Manhattan won 12 events during the meet, including eight for the boys and four for the girls.
Tanner Dowling-Burnett came in first in the boys’ 100-meter dash at 10.84, while Lucas Holdren won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:45.47. Aaron Newcomer and Vincent Malone both leaped 6 feet, 2 inches to share first place in the high jump, and Crayton Rauch tied for first in the long jump at 20 feet, 7 inches.
Jarret Johnson won the discus competition with a throw of 143 feet, 1 inch.
Manhattan’s boys’ 4x100-, 4x400- and 4x800-meter relay teams all took first place.
Harli Omli led the Indians girls by dominating the sprints. She won the 100-meter dash at 12.27, the 200-meter dash at 24.65 and the 400-meter dash at 1:02.93.
The girls’ 4x100-meter relay team came in first.
Manhattan will return to action Thursday at Riley County.
Manhattan High boys results
100 meters: 1. Dowling-Burnett 10.84; 10. Walters 11.39; 11. Samenus 11.44.
200 meters: 6. Brickei 23.22; 8. Morgan 23.26; 10. O’Haver 23.49.
400 meters: 4. Pierre 57.30; 9. Burmeier 58.46; 14. Thomas 1:00.11.
800 meters: 3. Sturm 2:10.74; 10. Vest 2:19.10; 11. Hilton 2:20.18.
1,600 meters: 3. Holdren 4:54.93; 9. Hilton 5:18.15; 10. Mazin 5:20.07.
3,200 meters: 1. Holdren 10:45.47; 2. Mills 10:57.15.
110 hurdles: 2. Huff 16.31; 4. Goble 17.30.
300 hurdles: 6. Huff 45.69; 7. Manwarren 46.67; 11. Jund 48.32.
4x100 relay: 1. Manhattan 44.77.
4x400 relay: 1. Manhattan 3:32.76.
4x800 relay: 1. Manhattan 9:03.96.
High jump: 1. Newcomer 6 feet, 2 inches; 1. Malone 6 feet, 2 inches; 7. Amos 5 feet, 2 inches.
Long jump: 1. Rauch 20 feet, 7 inches; 6. Vrbas 19 feet, 9 inches; 14. Durtschi 18 feet, 1 inch.
Triple jump: 2. Elumogo 41 feet, 11.5 inches; 9. Durtschi 39 feet, 1.5 inches; 13. Huff 36 feet, 10 inches.
Shot put: 3. Johnson 45 feet, 9.75 inches; 14. Barnes 35 feet, 11.2 inches.
Discus: 1. Johnson 143 feet, 1 inch; 7. Lopez 112 feet, 7 inches.
Javelin: 2. Molt 151 feet, 1 inch; Lopez 126 feet, 3 inches.
Manhattan High girls results
100 meters: 1. Omli 12.27; 5. Barron 12.98; 12. Morgan 13.72.
200 meters: 1. Omli 24.65; 13. Morgan 29.23; 18. Jackson 29.86.
400 meters: 1. Omli 1:02.93; 6. Miller 1:10.95; 11. Doering 1:15.91.
800 meters: 5. Fobes 2:46.69; 10. Gaul 2:50.85.
1,600 meters: 5. Henningson 6:14.70; 9. Tinall 6:23.23.
3,200 meters: 4. Salmans 12:51.30; 6. Phillips 13:12.81; 11. Anderson 13:57.12.
300 hurdles: 5. Barron 52.12.
4x100 relay: 5. Manhattan 54.64.
4x400 relay: 2. Manhattan 4:19.22.
4x800 relay: 1. Manhattan 10:55.74.
High jump: 7. Juenemann 4 feet, 8 inches.
Long jump: 4. Larson 15 feet, 9 inches; 7. Adam 15 feet.
Triple jump: 2. Porres 32 feet, 0 inches; 5. Adam 30 feet, 6.5 inches.
Shot put: 4. Gruber 32 feet, 9.25 inches; 8. Anhorn 30 feet.
Discus: 11. Hoffman 83 feet, 6 inches.
Javelin: 7. Hoffman 94 feet, 11 inches; 9. Gruber 90 feet, 1 inch.