Manhattan High’s Aaron Newcomer competes in the high jump competition during the 6A state track meet May 27 at Cessna Stadium in Wichita.

 Staff photo by Jesse Bruner

The Manhattan High boys’ track and field team took first place and the girls finished second Friday at the Junction City Invitational.

The boys scored 175 team points to outpace the rest of the seven-team field. Second-place Great Bend had 116.5 points.