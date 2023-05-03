Advith Natarajan 6.JPG

Manhattan High’s Advith Natarajan hits the ball during a match at the Centennial League tournament in Topeka on Monday. Natarajan placed second in the singles tournament, and the Indians won the team championship for the seventh time in eight seasons.

 Photo courtesy of Bill Spiegel

Manhattan High boys’ tennis is back on top of the Centennial League.

After having their streak of six straight titles snapped last year, the Indians reclaimed their crown Monday with a championship performance at the league tournament.