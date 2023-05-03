Manhattan High boys’ tennis is back on top of the Centennial League.
After having their streak of six straight titles snapped last year, the Indians reclaimed their crown Monday with a championship performance at the league tournament.
Both of the Indians’ singles players and one of their doubles teams surpassed their pre-tournament seeds, while the other doubles team matched it. They tallied 40 team points, beating out runner-up — and defending champion — Washburn Rural’s 30 points.
They’ll have to wait a bit to get their trophy, though, because the Junior Blues forgot to bring it with them to the league meet. But that doesn’t diminish their accomplishment of being the seventh Manhattan team in the last eight years to stake their right to it.
“They should be extremely proud,” said head coach Tony Ingram. “It’s something that can’t be taken away from them. It’s hard to win in any sport, and so I hope that they are proud of themselves. I’m definitely proud of their competitive levels and how they succeeded.”
Sophomore Advith Natarajan came in second in singles after receiving the No. 6 seed. He went 3-1, defeating Topeka High’s Christian Sink 9-0, Junction City’s Alexander Matthews 9-1 and Emporia’s Mats Goerres 7-5, 6-2. He lost to Washburn Rural’s Mason Casebeer 6-0, 6-1 in the championship match.
Fifth-seeded junior Drake Karr posted a 2-1 record to claim third place behind Natarajan. He earned a first-round bye and beat Lawsen Lobatos-Dick before falling in a close match to Casebeer 7-5, 7-6 (6). Karr closed the day with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Goerres.
Junior Landon Ott and sophomore Jack Spiegel went 3-1 and finished third in the doubles tournament with the No. 6 seed. They opened with a 9-1 victory against Nicholas Kandagaye and Wyatt Tripe of Topeka High, then edged Dylan Dodge and Keegan Knudtson of Washburn Rural 9-7. They dropped a 6-4, 6-4 decision to Gus Glotzbach and Joseph Luke of Hayden, which set them up for a showdown with their teammates, senior Jackson Byerly and junior Michael Hwang, in the third-place match.
Ott and Spiegel emerged victorious in a decisive 10-point tiebreak, winning 6-3, 3-6 (10-2).
No. 4 seed Byerly and Hwang came in fourth at 1-2. They received a bye in the first round and then beat Hayden’s Eli Wahlmeier and Daxton Ham 9-1. They lost to Kiefer Von Lintel and Dylan Willingham of Washburn Rural 6-4, 7-6 (4) before falling to Ott and Spiegel.
Ingram said the league title was the “culmination” of the progress the team has made throughout the season. He added that Natarajan’s improvement has been the most drastic, and that his doubles teams on Monday showed the requisite consistency to finish out matches and pick up wins instead of close, competitive losses.
“Expectation-wise, they played well above where I thought they would be,” Ingram said. “Our schedule sets us up to where we play high-level tennis against some good competition, and I think it worked out really well and paid off. … They’re playing (good) tennis at the right time of the year.”
With just one senior, Manhattan was a young squad with plenty of room for growth at the start of the season. Hwang and Byerly played seven matches together last season, while Ott and Spiegel are a new pair, meaning both doubles teams had to get used to playing with one another. Karr was almost exclusively a doubles player a year ago, while Natarajan spent time in both singles and doubles as a freshman.
All of Ingram’s players had to make adjustments this season, but a busy spring full of matches against challenging opponents has them at a point where their coach believes they’re well prepared for regionals.
“It’s a process,” Ingram said of coaching a young team. “I think that’s the biggest thing to remind them as players and myself as a coach. … They’re getting used to the format and the ups and downs of playing matches and tournaments, especially four-match tournaments, the longer days, how to sustain and compete through those, especially mentally. Those are things that I’ve recognized and seen, and they have grown in themselves as players.”
The Indians will compete in the Wichita East regional tournament at the Riverside Tennis Complex in Wichita Friday. They will see Centennial League foes Washburn Rural, Topeka High and Junction City again there, along with Derby, Wichita East, Wichita Heights and Wichita Southeast.
As with the league tournament, No. 1 and No. 2 singles will play together in one bracket at regionals, as will No. 1 and No. 2 doubles. The top six from each bracket will qualify for the 6A state tournament at the Kossover Tennis Complex in Topeka on May 12-13.
Ingram said the magic number of wins to reach state is two. His players can afford to lose one match — as long as it’s not their first one, because then their day and their season are done right away.
Thus, the coaches’ pre-tournament seeding meeting becomes crucial for ensuring favorable matchups in the first round. Ingram doesn’t believe many seeds in the regional will be clear-cut, but he thinks his team’s success in the Centennial League tournament will give them a boost in that department.
Ingram has “a strong feeling” everyone on his squad could place in the top six at regionals, which is his goal every year. The three days in advance of the tournament will be a delicate dance of balancing physical rest with preparation, as well as imparting an understanding of regionals’ consequential nature without heaping on too much tension.
“In that first round, if you don’t win, you’re done,” he said. “Sometimes that creates added pressure. The last thing we want to do is create more pressure on the boys than they already put on themselves.
“Getting out and learning how to start that first match at regionals, foreshadowing for them what it looks like and how it might feel from those players who have been in that situation, those are things that we’ll share as we get through these next couple of practices to lead up to regionals.”