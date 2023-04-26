Manhattan High boys’ tennis won the Topeka High Invitational at the Kossover Tennis Center on Monday.
Advith Natarajan took first in No. 2 singles, while Landon Ott and Jack Spiegel claimed the No. 2 doubles title. The Indians scored 34 team points to outpace the 10-team field. Wichita East came in second with 33 points.
Natarajan went 5-0 with 8-0 wins over Gardner Edgerton’s Ethan Perez and Topeka West’s Peyton Collette. He beat Josh Negron of Garden City and Dhruv Duvvur of Lawrence Free State 8-1 before taking down Maddox Brock of Wichita East 6-0, 6-4.
Ott and Spiegel also posted a 5-0 record. They beat Evan Clark and Coen Sowden of Derby 8-5, Nicholas Kandagaye and Wyatt Tripe of Topeka High 8-1, Beau Adamson and Matt Fowler of Wichita East 8-4 and Nathaniel Rollins and Carl Baskerville of Junction City 8-0. They knocked off Ashton Palmer and Tom Tran in the championship 6-0, 6-1.
Drake Karr came in third with a 4-1 mark, including an 8-1 victory over Isaiah Lang of Gardner Edgerton and an 8-4 win against Tyler Bradt of Derby. He defeated Tavian Cruse of Bonner Springs 6-4, 6-2 in the third-place match.
Jackson Byerly and Michael Hwang went 3-2 in the No. 1 doubles bracket to finish fifth. They beat Josiah Bidwell and Mason Rutledge of Topeka West 8-5, Alan Leis and David Trammel of Junction City 8-1 and Ashton Lang and Milan Majstorovic of Gardner Edgerton 6-1, 6-2.
On Saturday, Manhattan finished third out of six teams at the Junction City Invitational.
The Indians put up 14 team points, while tournament-winner Lawrence Free State had 18 and second-place Junction City had 15.
Leo Rosowsky won the No. 2 singles competition with a 4-1 mark. He claimed victories over Junction City’s Christopher Beers 8-5, Junction City’s Timothy Nguyen 8-0, Abilene’s Carson Hess 8-0 and Salina South’s Bryan Maya 8-2.
Ott and Mason Gish went 4-1 to be the No. 1 doubles runner-up. They defeated Leis and Trammell of Junction City 8-2, Andrew Anderson and Ewan Thompson of Topeka High 8-2, Ethan Moneypenny and Aidyn Thurn of Junction City 8-4 and Jeremiah Bathurst and Marcus Frey of Abilene 8-1.
Karr finished third in No. 1 singles with a 3-2 mark. He beat Tate Hodges of Topeka High 8-1, Memphis Platt of Junction City 8-1 and Kamden Phalen of Salina South 8-1.
Enoch Wang and Andrew Foltz came in fourth in No. 2 doubles. They beat Tucker Peterson and Bryce Doonan of Salina South 8-4 and Nathan Schwarz and Drew Jermark of Abilene 8-2.