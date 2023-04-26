593A5846.JPG

Manhattan High’s Landon Ott hits the ball at the Salina Invitational on April 20.

 Photo courtesy of Bill Spiegel

Manhattan High boys’ tennis won the Topeka High Invitational at the Kossover Tennis Center on Monday.

Advith Natarajan took first in No. 2 singles, while Landon Ott and Jack Spiegel claimed the No. 2 doubles title. The Indians scored 34 team points to outpace the 10-team field. Wichita East came in second with 33 points.