Manhattan High’s boys’ tennis team tied with Maize for first at Saturday’s McPherson Invitational at McPherson High School.
The Indians captured two individual titles over the weekend: Dan Harkin won at No. 1 singles, and Luke Craft and Kelton Poole won at No. 1 doubles.
Harkin won all four of his matches 8-1 en route to the title. Craft and Poole beat Hutchinson and McPherson 8-2, Maize 8-5 and Independence 8-6.
Jon Grove finished seventh at No. 2 singles. Grove beat Circle 8-4 before losing 8-5 to McPherson. He beat Buhler 8-1 in their final match.
Jackson Ivester and Koen Arthaud-Day finished in 14th at No. 2 doubles. Ivester and Arthaud-Day beat Hutchinson 8-1 before losing 8-0 to Salina Central and 8-2 to Maize. They beat McPherson 8-5 in their final match.
Manhattan is in Kansas City on Monday to compete in the Plaza Tournament. They’ll play against 14 teams from the Kansas City area.