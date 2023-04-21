61417a8e0b1a2.image.jpg

Manhattan High tennis coach Tony Ingram looks on during a meet in 2021.

Manhattan High boys’ tennis found itself in a tie for second place at the Salina South Invitational Thursday.

The Indians tallied 23 team points, as did Smoky Valley. Andover won with 24 points, while Valley Center came in fourth in the eight-team invitational with 17 team points.