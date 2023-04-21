Manhattan High boys’ tennis found itself in a tie for second place at the Salina South Invitational Thursday.
The Indians tallied 23 team points, as did Smoky Valley. Andover won with 24 points, while Valley Center came in fourth in the eight-team invitational with 17 team points.
Drake Karr posted a 3-0 record to win the No. 1 tournament. He defeated Liam Corl of Salina Central 8-2, Colin Clark of Hays 8-2 and Hudson Lawrence of Valley Center 8-2.
Advith Natarajan went 2-1 in the No. 2 doubles bracket to finish second. He took down Kaiden Bunger of Hays 8-1 and Zac Pai of Andover 8-2, but fell to Keaton Leiker of Smoky Valley 8-2.
At No. 1 doubles, Jackson Byerly and Michael Hwang came in third with a 2-1 mark. They picked up wins over Jeremiah Bathurst and Marcus Frey of Abilene 8-3 and Gabe Baker and Zeke Baker of Smoky Valley 8-7 (8). However, they lost to David Bledsoe and Gentry Brown of Andover 8-4.
Landon Ott and Jack Spiegel went 1-2 at No. 2 doubles and placed fourth. They beat Brodie Garnett and Dylan Norris of Salina South 8-0 before dropping an 8-5 decision to Per Nelson and Nate Nyquist of Smoky Valley. They also lost to Luke Hoy and Braxton Nicholson of Valley Center 8-5.
The Indians will return to action Saturday at the Junction City Invitational. On Monday, they will compete at the Topeka High Invitational, and on Tuesday they will play at the rescheduled Kansas City Invitational.