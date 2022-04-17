The Manhattan High boys’ tennis team placed fifth Saturday at the Doug Gayer Classic in McPherson.
The Indians finished with 34 team points, placing them behind first-place Independence with 42, McPherson and Maize with 40 and Wichita Classical with 35.
“It was a good field, especially on the singles side,” said Manhattan head coach Tony Ingram. “It was an open seed, so a good experience for being an open seed for the first time this season for the boys. The weather is still not cooperating as much as we need it to be. It was a little chilly, wind still blowing, but other than that, it was a pretty good day.”
Kelton Poole took third at the No. 1 singles spot, posting a 3-1 record. He defeated Beller of Hutchinson 8-0, Kise of Wichita Classical 8-3 and Groff of Independence 8-7(7) but fell to the tournament’s eventual winner Spies of Buhler 8-5.
“A really good day for Kelton and a good experience for him, kind of the ups and downs and handled it very well,” Ingram said. “His game’s coming along, consistency’s starting to get there. I think he feels really confident about his ability and improving, so I think he’s improving now pretty dramatically as the season’s wearing on.”
Drake Karr and Jackson Byerly placed fourth in the No. 1 doubles position. They went 2-2 with an 8-5 win over Nutter and Phachanla of Salina Central and an 8-7(3) win over Metzger and Middleton of Circle. They were blanked by Phelps and Phelps of Salina Central and Wurm and Bontrager of McPherson.
Karr’s intended partner Jackson Ivester has been out due to injury, allowing Byerly to step into a No. 1 doubles role. With Ivester set to return this week, Byerly will move to either No. 2 singles or No. 2 doubles.
“Byerly getting that experience a No. 1 doubles is only going to help us when he either becomes a No. 2 singles or a No. 2 doubles player with Ivester returning,” Ingram said. “Drake is only a sophomore, but he competes and also is a teammate like he’s a seasoned senior or veteran, if you will. He’s an energy guy, and Drake and Jackson really fed off that and off of each other (Saturday).”
No. 2 singles player Advith Natarajan went 2-2 to take 13th, posting an 8-3 victory over Darrah of Buhler and an 8-7(3) win over Elder of McPherson. Natarajan fell to Fox of McPherson 8-1 and Brown of McPherson 8-4.
Ingram said that the freshman Natarajan had been thrown into the thick of things early and was learning as he went along.
“Right now, I’ve told him, I’m not worried about the wins and losses; I’m more worried about the process and his consistency and learning,” he said. “As a freshman, he’s got to do it on the fly because, within our program, he’s consistent enough to earn and he’s earned his spot where he’s at right now. He’s going to have to maintain it with also some of the other players wanting to play No. 2 singles.”
Michael Hwang and Jack Spiegel earned a 15th-place finish at No. 2 doubles with a 2-3 record. They beat Albert and Reneu of Hutchinson 8-5 and Rezak and Everheart of McPherson 8-3, but fell to Wurm and Bongtrager of McPherson 8-2, Christopher and Ring of Maize 8-4 and Archer and Burger of McPherson 8-4.
Ingram said he’s still working out the lower end of his varsity six and that tournament experience as well as challenges in practice have allowed several players to vie for spots in the top six.
“I’m excited for them to continue that, challenging each other and seeing it unfold and seeing who are the ones that are making the strides and are going to be able to make up the top six,” he said. “But right now, it’s just kind of unknown and it’s good for that competition to be a part of our program. It keeps everything kind of fresh and new and everybody practicing with a good focus during the season.”
The Indians will return to action Thursday at the Salina South Invitational.