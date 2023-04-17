Manhattan High boys’ tennis placed second at the Olathe Northwest quad on Thursday.
The Indians tied with the host Olathe Northwest with eight team points. Lawrence Free State won the quad with 17 points.
“A good day for tennis, windy at times,” said head coach Tony Ingram. “A few lessons learned that we can to take back with us to practice and work on to improve our tennis game. It is still early in the season, but the tournaments begin to get tougher as we continue.”
Advith Natarajan went 2-1 at No. 2 singles to claim second place. He beat Olathe Northwest 8-1 and Olathe South 8-2, but fell to Lawrence Free State 8-2.
Aiden McGlynn also placed second at No. 3 singles with a 2-1 mark. He beat Olathe Northwest 8-0 and Olathe South 8-3, and lost to Lawrence Free State 8-1.
Drake Karr went 1-2 at No. 1 singles to finish third. At No. 2 doubles, Jack Spiegle and Michael Hwang came in third with a 1-2 record, while Strider Medaris and Beckham Hough were 1-2 at No. 3 doubles to place third.
“We want to be playing our best tennis by May 1,” Ingram said. “Conditioning is one part we will improve on and for doubles putting away volley opportunities.”
Manhattan was scheduled to participate at the Doug Gayer Classic in McPherson on Saturday, but that was postponed to April 29 because of rainy and cold weather conditions. The Indians will play at the Rockhurst Invitational in Kansas City on Tuesday.