JacksonI and Drake 2.jpg
Buy Now

Manhattan High’s Drake Karr (left) looks on as his former doubles partner, Jackson Ivester (right) hits a backhand volley last season.

 Courtesy of Kimberly Ivester

Manhattan High boys’ tennis placed second at the Olathe Northwest quad on Thursday.

The Indians tied with the host Olathe Northwest with eight team points. Lawrence Free State won the quad with 17 points.

Tags