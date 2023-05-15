Manhattan High boys’ tennis placed 15th Saturday at the 6A state tournament at Kossover Tennis Complex in Topeka.
The Indians tied Dodge City with three team points. Blue Valley West won the state title with 42 points, while Blue Valley North was the runner-up with 36 and Shawnee Mission East came in third with 31.
Junior Drake Karr (24-12) went 1-2 in the singles bracket. He took down Josh Negron of Garden City 6-1, 6-2 in his first match, but then fell to Josh Lee of Olathe South 6-4, 6-4. That moved him into a consolation bracket meeting with Jack Bauch of Lawrence. Karr lost that match 9-7 to conclude his season.
On the doubles side, junior Landon Ott and sophomore Jack Spiegel (19-12) posted a 1-2 record. They started the day with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Parker Brown and Emmanuel Garcia of Liberal before falling to Jack Hedges and Felipe Reina-Salas of Lawrence Free State 6-0, 6-1. They lost to Andy Harling and William Stewart of Olathe Northwest 9-8 (2) in the consolation bracket, eliminating them from the tournament.
Senior Jackson Byerly and junior Michael Hwang (14-15) went 1-2. They beat Marcel Perez and Adan Romero of Dodge City 6-1, 6-1. They lost a close match to Adam Geyer and Carter Heble of Olathe West in a third-set tiebreaker 4-6, 7-5 (10-5), then fell to Grant Prettejohn and Myles Day of Olathe East 9-2 in the consolation bracket.
Manhattan will have most of its players back next season, as Byerly is the lone senior on the varsity squad.