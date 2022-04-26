MHS boys' tennis takes 14th in Kansas City Staff reports Apr 26, 2022 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Manhattan High's Kelton Poole prepares for an overhead shot during a meet this season. Courtesy of Katherine Poole Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Manhattan High boys’ tennis team placed 14th Tuesday at the Kansas City Invitational.The tournament took place at the Plaza Tennis Center in Kansas City, Missouri, and featured 16 teams from both Kansas and Missouri.The Indians scored a total of 95 team points, while tournament champion Shawnee Mission East posted 400.No. 1 singles player Kelton Poole went 1-1 with an 8-7(5) win over Conrick of Liberty and an 8-2 loss to Gannavaran of Lee’s Summit West.Advith Natarajan went 2-2 at No. 2 singles to take 10th place, winning against Markey of Barstow 8-4 and Mast of Liberty 8-4.Jackson Ivester and Drake Karr finished 12th in No. 1 doubles with a 1-3 record, including an 8-7(3) win over Wright and Krause of Lee’s Summit North.Jackson Byerly and Michael Hwang placed 15th with a 1-3 record in No. 2 doubles. They posted a 6-4 victory over Kirchoff and Conrado of Lee’s Summit North.Manhattan will play at Salina South Wednesday afternoon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More from this section 41:28 Nebraska DE target Ochaun Mathis says he's narrowed his choices to Huskers and 'Horns 41:28 Steven M. Sipple: A touching Pelini recruiting story; Bolt's main task; and magic in G.I. +2 Brent Vigen's contract as Montana State football head coach extended through 2026 Latest News Wednesday's Transactions K-State could use $25M in COVID-relief funding for ag facilities Police report for April 27, 2022 City looks to replace its financial system Oliver Brown Elementary library specialist receives national teaching award Rep. Highland won't seek re-election Attorney files for 51st District race with endorsement from outgoing Highland A rundown of K-State's official NIL policy rundown Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCity approves development agreement for $40M Aggieville projectCity to celebrate Bridget Everett DayDibbini shines as MHS soccer downs Topeka High 4-1City commissioner suggests changing mayor to approve appointmentTexas man pleads guilty to rape after opening testimonyWamego's high-powered offense racks up winsBiotech company to hire 500 for $650M Manhattan projectCity to consider agreement for $40M Aggieville commercial, residential projectStormont officials: 3-story medical building on schedule to open next summerFROM THE PUBLISHER | The wrongheaded coup attempt at City Hall Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Interviews Every Tuesday, Bulletin