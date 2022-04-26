Kelton Poole -Action 9 -MHS Tennis 2022.jpg

Manhattan High's Kelton Poole prepares for an overhead shot during a meet this season.

 Courtesy of Katherine Poole

The Manhattan High boys’ tennis team placed 14th Tuesday at the Kansas City Invitational.

The tournament took place at the Plaza Tennis Center in Kansas City, Missouri, and featured 16 teams from both Kansas and Missouri.

The Indians scored a total of 95 team points, while tournament champion Shawnee Mission East posted 400.

No. 1 singles player Kelton Poole went 1-1 with an 8-7(5) win over Conrick of Liberty and an 8-2 loss to Gannavaran of Lee’s Summit West.

Advith Natarajan went 2-2 at No. 2 singles to take 10th place, winning against Markey of Barstow 8-4 and Mast of Liberty 8-4.

Jackson Ivester and Drake Karr finished 12th in No. 1 doubles with a 1-3 record, including an 8-7(3) win over Wright and Krause of Lee’s Summit North.

Jackson Byerly and Michael Hwang placed 15th with a 1-3 record in No. 2 doubles. They posted a 6-4 victory over Kirchoff and Conrado of Lee’s Summit North.

Manhattan will play at Salina South Wednesday afternoon.