Drake Karr 2.JPG

Manhattan High's Drake Karr hits the ball at the Centennial League tournament on Monday.

 Photo courtesy of Bill Spiegel

Manhattan High boys’ tennis qualified several players for next weekend’s state tournament Friday at the Wichita East regional at Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center.

The full results from the regional tournament were not available by print time, but singles player Drake Karr and doubles teams Landon Ott and Jack Spiegel, and Jackson Byerly and Michael Hwang all clinched a spot at state. Advith Natarajan also had a chance to claim a state berth.