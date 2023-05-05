Manhattan High boys’ tennis qualified several players for next weekend’s state tournament Friday at the Wichita East regional at Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center.
The full results from the regional tournament were not available by print time, but singles player Drake Karr and doubles teams Landon Ott and Jack Spiegel, and Jackson Byerly and Michael Hwang all clinched a spot at state. Advith Natarajan also had a chance to claim a state berth.
With the No. 4 seed in the singles bracket, Drake Karr opened with wins over No. 13 Eli Choiinard of Wichita Heights and No. 5 Lawsen Lobatos of Washburn Rural. He fell to No. 1 Mason Casebeer of Washburn Rural 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals to move into the third-place match.
Sixth-seeded Advith Natarajan beat No. 11 Jaxon Junker of Wichita Southeast 6-0, 6-1 before losing to No. 3 Bo Lu of Wichita East 7-6, 6-3. He needed to win his next match in the consolation bracket to qualify for state.
On the doubles side, No. 3 Ott and Spiegel blanked No. 14 Carl Baskerville and Nathaniel Rollins of Junction City 6-0, 6-0, and then took down Wichita East’s No. 6 Beau Adamson and Matt Fowler 7-5, 6-3. They lost to No. 7 Dylan Dodge and Keegan Knudtson 6-4, 6-1, which put them into the third-place match against teammates Byerly and Hwang.
No. 5 Byerly and Hwang started the day with an easy victory over No. 12 Wyatt Tripe and Nicholas Kandagaye of Topeka High 6-0, 6-1. They then defeated No. 4 Jaden Vo and Colin Yager of Wichita East, and fell to top-seeded Isaak Bowman and Hayden Carrillo of Derby 6-2, 6-2.
The 6A state tournament will take place next Friday and Saturday at Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka.