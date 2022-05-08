Three Manhattan High boys’ tennis players qualified for the 6A State Tournament Friday at the Washburn Rural Regional Tournament.
Singles player Kelton Poole and doubles pair Jackson Ivester and Drake Karr finished in the top six to earn spots in this weekend’s state tournament.
Poole placed third with a 2-1 record. After earning the No. 4 seed in the singles tournament, he swept No. 13 Toller Phipps of Wichita Heights 6-0, 6-0 in the first round. He eased past No. 5 Bo Lu of Wichita East 6-1, 6-1 before falling to Washburn Rural’s No. 1 Mason Thieu 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals.
Poole won the third-place match by default when his opponent No. 3 Evan Franke of Derby pulled out due to injury.
Ivester and Karr placed fourth at 2-2 with the No. 3 seed. They defeated No. 14 DJ Fowler and Evan Esparza of Wichita North 6-0, 6-1, and then beat No. 6 Vijay Reddy and Colin Yager of Wichita East 6-2, 6-2.
They fell to No. 2 Nick Luetje and Kyler Knudtson of Washburn Rural 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-2 in the semifinals and to No. 4 Jiyoon Park and Zach Willingham of Washburn Rural 7-6(1), 6-1 in the third-place match.
Pool, Ivester and Karr will play at the 6A State Tournament hosted by Olathe Northwest at the COllege Boulevard Activity Center on Friday and Saturday.