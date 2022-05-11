Three Manhattan High boys’ tennis players will compete for a state title later this week.
Seniors Kelton Poole and Jackson Ivester and sophomore Drake Karr will represent the Indians at the 6A State Tournament in Olathe on Friday and Saturday.
Poole and Ivester were both a part of Manhattan’s third-place team at state a year ago, and their head coach believes that experience will prove valuable this weekend.
Poole (11-6) placed third at the Washburn Rural Regional Tournament last Friday with a 2-1 record. He finished ninth at state last season along with his then-doubles partner Luke Craft, who graduated in 2021. Poole and Craft also qualified for state together in 2019.
Ivester and Karr (12-7) finished fourth as a doubles pair at regionals. Ivester placed 13th at state last year with his then-doubles partner Dil Ranaweera.
“Jackson Ivester has the ability to lead and help Drake along (with) the experience that he had at state last year with Dil,” said Manhattan head coach Tony Ingram. “Kelton’s been there a couple times, and so he understands the level of competition that will be there.
“I think as long as they prepare themselves and don’t make it either too big or too little ... that will help them be successful.”
Poole will face Wichita West’s Isaiah Crabtree (10-5) in the first round, which Ingram believes is a matchup that favors his No. 1 singles player.
If Poole wins his opener, that would earn him a shot at Evan Myers of Blue Valley (15-8), who automatically earned a bye into the second round of the tournament after finishing second in the Olathe South regional.
“I really expect that to be a great match for Kelton,” Ingram said.
Ivester and Karr will begin the tournament with Henry Bair and Jordan Jenkins of Shawnee Mission East (15-8) who finished fifth in the Shawnee Mission North regional.
“Drake and Jackson did compete very well against the other doubles team from Shawnee Mission East — they are quite comparable — and took them to a tiebreaker at the Plaza in their first match,” Ingram said. “As long as we can take care of some of the nerves and get over the first couple games there, that can be a really good match for them and springboard them to the front side.”
A win would advance Ivester and Karr into a tussle with regional champs Jake Hedges and George Thornton (22-4) from Lawrence Free State.
The tournament is double elimination, but to compete for a state title, players must keep winning.
One loss in any round prior to the finals bounces that singles player or doubles team to the consolation side of the bracket.
In preparation, Ingram said practice this week has focused on building consistency for Poole and improving serves for Ivester and Karr.
Longevity will also play a role, Ingram said, as the state tournament comprises two days of multiple matches with a best-of-three-sets structure. Stress-testing his team’s longevity will be the heat, which has mostly stayed away throughout the season. However, forecasts call for temperatures in the mid-80s on Friday and Saturday, with humidity levels in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
“When you’re not used to playing that much tennis in that kind of humidity, I’d say (adapting to that) would be the first part of preparing for state,” Ingram said.
The last few days of practice will be vital, because once the tournament begins, Ingram’s job as a coach will change. He’ll no longer be coaching the physical aspect of the game, such as the nuances of a swing or how to prepare the body for various conditions. By the time his players reach the state tournament, that period has passed.
Instead, he will focus on helping his players keep their minds in the right space, which can be particularly difficult in a grander setting such as the 6A State Tournament.
“In tennis, especially high school tennis, things can go your way for a while and then things can fall apart,” Ingram said. “It’s how you adjust and keep that positive mindset as things may start to unravel a little bit. How can you adjust and turn things around during a match when things may be unraveling?”
The 6A State Tournament will take place at the College Boulevard Athletic Complex in Olathe. Matches will begin at 10:30 a.m Friday with the final two rounds on Saturday.