Manhattan High junior Drake Karr hits the ball at the Wichita East regional last Friday in Wichita. Karr is the only MHS player that’s been to state before and is the only Indians’ singles player to qualify .
Manhattan High junior Drake Karr hits the ball at the Wichita East regional last Friday in Wichita. Karr is the only MHS player that’s been to state before and is the only Indians’ singles player to qualify .
F ollowing a second-place finish at the Wichita East regional tournament last Friday, Manhattan High boys’ tennis is gearing up for the 6A state tournament this weekend.
Five Indians players qualified to compete for a state title. Junior singles player Drake Karr (23-10) placed third at regionals, as did the doubles pair of senior Jackson Byerly and junior Michael Hwang (13-13). Junior Landon Ott and sophomore Jack Spiegel (18-10) earned a state berth by claiming fourth at regionals.
Manhattan head coach Tony Ingram said his team played consistent tennis at regionals and rode the momentum it gained from winning the Centennial League tournament last Monday.
“They are playing well right now, and it’s a great time to be playing well,” he said.
Karr is the only one who has been to state before, having qualified as a sophomore last year with his then-doubles partner Jackson Ivester, who has since graduated.
For Byerly, the Indians’ lone senior, preparation for his first state tournament is “bittersweet.” He knows it will be his last time taking the court, but it’s also an opportunity for him to to give it all he has and make a statement in his final competition.
“Mentally, I’m so ready,” he said. “I’m not nervous at all, just because I know we’ve started really putting in a ton of work. I trained during the offseason. I know Michael trained during the offseason. …
“I’m excited, but not so excited I can’t sleep. I want to just sleep just so I can get to state. I wish the next few days would go by super fast just so I can get there. I’m so pumped for it.”
It all begins Friday at Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka, with quarterfinals and later rounds continuing Saturday.
Each of the four regions receives a seed, and each singles player and doubles team is seeded within their region based on their placement at the regional tournament. The top two seeds from each region have a first-round bye.
Manhattan High’s regional (hosted at Wichita East) is the second seed (designated as B), and all of the Indians’ first-round matchups will be against players from the fourth-seeded Dodge City regional (designated as D).
B3 seed Karr will face D6 seed Josh Negron (19-19) of Garden City in his singles opener. Byerly and Hwang, the B3 seed in the doubles tournament, will take on D6 seed Marcel Perez and Adan Romero (6-5) of Dodge City. B4 seed Ott and Spiegel will play D5 seed Parker Brown and Emmanuel Garcia l (14-9) of Liberal.
Ingram said he thought the B seed was a “good draw” for his squad, and that Karr and his doubles pairs have “winnable matches” in the first round.
A win in Karr’s first match would set him up for a second-round tangle with C2 seed Josh Lee (24-10) of Olathe South. If Byerly and Hwang win their opening match, they would play C2 seed Adam Geyer and Carter Heble (8-5) of Olathe West, and Ott and Spiegel would take on C1 seed Jake Hedges and Felipe Reina-Salas (24-4) of Lawrence Free State.
Byerly said the team’s regular-season schedule — and particularly, the challenging Kansas City Invitational on April 25 — has provided a taste of the high-quality opponents the state tournament will feature.
But a league championship and a second-place showing at regionals has Manhattan feeling self-assured.
“I’m really confident that we’re going to be able to at least put up good competition with the guys that we’re going to be facing,” Byerly said.
Manhattan hit a slight bump in the road with its preparation, however. After a scheduled day off Monday, severe weather in the area Tuesday afternoon forced Ingram to cancel practice again. Fortunately for Manhattan, several players were able to find indoor locations to hit around and keep their rhythm.
Ingram said his role, at this point in the season, has less to do with equipping his players physically and more to do with their mental approach to the state tournament.
“My job as a coach is not to put more pressure on them and make sure they enjoy the moment,” he said. “These are memories that they’ll take with them no matter where they end up. They have the opportunity to play at the 6A state tournament. Have fun with it.
“And then, as usual, at the fence, when I talk to them (during changeovers), ‘Don’t get outside of the point. Don’t think about winning and losing. Just concentrate on the point that you’re playing.’”
Ingram said he doesn’t have specific goals or expectations for the team as it heads to state. He simply wants to see his players compete at their best and see what happens.
Byerly, on the other hand, does have an objective for himself.