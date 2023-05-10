F ollowing a second-place finish at the Wichita East regional tournament last Friday, Manhattan High boys’ tennis is gearing up for the 6A state tournament this weekend.

Five Indians players qualified to compete for a state title. Junior singles player Drake Karr (23-10) placed third at regionals, as did the doubles pair of senior Jackson Byerly and junior Michael Hwang (13-13). Junior Landon Ott and sophomore Jack Spiegel (18-10) earned a state berth by claiming fourth at regionals.

