The Manhattan High boys’ tennis team had the chance to sample this year’s 6A state tournament site Wednesday afternoon as it competed at the Olathe Northwest Quads at the CBAC Tennis Complex.
Jake Linderer led the Indians with a 3-0 record in the No. 3 singles spot, picking up an 8-1 victory over Olathe Northwest’s Stewart 8-1 and Lawrence Free State’s Melvin 8-6 before winning by default against Olathe South’s Howard.
No. 1 singles player Kelton Poole went 2-1. He opened the day with an 8-4 loss to Burnham of Olathe Northwest but bounced back with an 8-6 win over Snyder of Lawrence Free State and an 8-6 defeat of Olathe South’s Lee.
“Kelton, going 2-1 on the day, drew the toughest competition in his 1st match,” said Manhattan head coach Tony Ingram. “He became more consistent the more games he played throughout the afternoon in pulling out two wins against good competition. He was forced to hold on late in both of his last matches. He is a competitor that is always looking to be challenged.”
Drake Karr and Jackson Byerly went 1-2 at No. 1 doubles, including an 8-3 win over Olathe South.
Advith Natarajan played at No. 2 singles and went 0-3. No. 2 doubles team Anderson Arnold and Thomas Loub also posted an 0-3 record.
Michael Hwang and Jack Spiegel went 1-2 at No. 3 doubles, defeating Olathe Northwest 8-4.
A typical varsity meet calls for two singles players and two doubles pairs, but this tournament allowed teams to bring an extra singles player and doubles team. Ingram said that gave some of his upper-level junior varsity players the chance to get varsity experience at a nice facility.
“I am hoping this experience pays off in the sense that they had many competitive matches throughout the day against higher level players,” he said.
He added that playing three eight-game sets in quick succession had shown his players the importance of condition, even in cooler weather.
The Indians will return to action Saturday at McPherson’s Doug Gayer Classic