Manhattan High boys’ tennis opened at the 6A state tournament Friday at Kossover Tennis Complex in Topeka.
Complete results from the day’s action were not available by press time.
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds light and variable..
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 11:30 pm
Manhattan High boys’ tennis opened at the 6A state tournament Friday at Kossover Tennis Complex in Topeka.
Complete results from the day’s action were not available by press time.
Junior Drake Karr took down Josh Negron of Garden City 6-1, 6-2 in his first match, but then fell to Josh Lee of Olathe South 6-4, 6-4. That moved him into a consolation bracket meeting with Jack Bauch of Lawrence.
In the doubles bracket, senior Jackson Byerly and junior Michael Hwang beat Marcel Perez and Adan Romero of Dodge City 6-1, 6-1. They lost a close match to Adam Geyer and Carter Heble of Olathe West in a third-set tiebreaker 4-6, 7-5 (10-5), which set them up to play Grant Prettejohn and Myles Day of Olathe East in the consolation bracket.
Junior Landon Ott and sophomore Jack Spiegel started the day with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Parker Brown and Emmanuel Garcia of Liberal before falling to Jack Hedges and Felipe Reina-Salas of Lawrence Free State 6-0, 6-1. They lost to Andy Harling and William Stewart of Olathe Northwest in the consolation bracket, eliminating them from the tournament.
Karr, as well as Byerly and Hwang, played their first consolation bracket matches Friday, but those did not conclude in time for print. Wins for any of them would allow them to continue competing through the consolation bracket on Saturday, while losses would end their seasons.
The Mercury will have full coverage of the rest of the first day of state and Day 2 online and in Monday and Tuesday’s editions of The Mercury.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.