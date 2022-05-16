The Manhattan High boys’ tennis season came to an end Friday at the 6A State Tournament in Olathe, where it finished 13th out of 17 teams.
Singles player Kelton Poole went 1-2 on the day while dealing with the flareup of a toe injury from earlier this season. The doubles pair of Jackson Ivester and Drake Karr finished with a record of 0-2.
Poole beat Isaiah Crabtree of Wichita West 6-1, 6-1 to open the tournament, a match in which Indians head coach Tony Ingram said Poole played “very consistent.”
In the second round, he ran up against eventual sixth-place winner Evan Meyers of Blue Valley and fell 6-2, 6-1.
Over in the consolation bracket, his injured big toe began to affect him — particularly his first serves and groundstrokes — against Joseph Burnham of Olathe Northwest.
“We had conversations at the fence about possibly going ahead and calling the match,” Ingram said. “But I let him know that, ‘Hey, this could be your last one. I’m going to let you make that decision.’ I don’t want to do anything to hurt you, but I also want you to compete.’ And so he went on through.’”
Poole fell behind 5-2 in the one-set match, but came back to steal a 6-5 lead before falling 9-7 in the final match of his high school career.
“I’m really proud of Kelton for, one, having a gritty performance there,” Ingram said. “He showed a lot of competitiveness and fortitude in competing, especially late in that third match with his toe issue.”
Ivester and Karr drew a first-round matchup against Henry Bair and Jordan Jenkins of Shawnee Mission East. They led the first set 5-3 before eventually dropping the match 7-5, 6-4.
“That was probably something that they wish they would have had back,” Ingram said.
Ivester and Karr fell in the consolation bracket to Nick Luetje and Kyler Knudtson of Washburn Rural 9-2 to end their run at state.
“With the doubles, they got a really tough draw,” Ingram said. “...It wasn’t a real consistent day on their part, and they know that they have to play that way and play really well in order to make some noise with that type of competition.”
Shawnee Mission East ended up winning the state championship, while Blue Valley North and Blue Valley Northwest tied for second place. Sixth-place Lawrence Free State was the highest placing team outside of the Kansas City area.
For the Indians, a 13th-place finish was not precisely what they’d hoped for, but it was still a solid season considering all of the talent that graduated off of last year’s third-place squad and the inexperience behind its veterans.
Manhattan also dealt with more injuries than Ingram has ever seen in his time coaching both the boys’ and girls’ tennis programs. While that allowed younger players to gain experience earlier in their careers than they would have otherwise, it negatively impacted the leaders on the team.
“Drake and Jackson didn’t get to play together until almost half the season was over,” Ingram said. “They played really well at times, and then other times in consistency crept in. … The timing of those (injuries) were kind of a downfall.”
The state tournament marked the curtain call for seniors Poole and Ivester, who have been integral parts of the team during their time at Manhattan High.
Ingram credited Ivester with leading the sophomore Karr through the ups and downs of high-level varsity competition this season and said he “plays with a lot of energy.”
“To see him grow and mature in that manner, and to become such a great young man and a competitor, has been fun to watch him along the way,” Ingram said. “Kelton has always been quite stoic. He doesn’t talk a ton, but he’s very businesslike and does a good job of being a competitor.”
The other Indians senior was Jake Linderer, who came on strong at the end of the season. He earned the 15-seed at the Centennial League tournament and finished sixth, and was one match away from qualifying for state before he began dealing with cramps.
“When the door opened for him, he stepped right through and proved to me that he was ready to play at that level,” Ingram said. “...Those three guys are great competitors and I wish them well in their future endeavors. Great kids, great families that support them and our program throughout the season. They’ll be missed.
Karr will return next year with a wealth of varsity experience, alongside Michael Hwang, Advith Natarajan and Jackson Byerly, who saw their seasons end in the regional tournament.
There’s some talent behind them as well, as junior varsity head coach Taylor Satterthwaite led his team to a second-place finish at the Centennial League JV tournament.
“I think that shows that the program’s in pretty good shape,” Ingram said. “We just need to go ahead and get some more reps this summer and keep improving.”