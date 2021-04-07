Manhattan’s boys’ tennis team finished 11-1 at a quad in Washburn Rural on Tuesday.
The Indians’ top six players played for the first time this spring, and the wins followed. In No. 1 singles, Dan Harkin didn’t lose a game during his wins over Topeka, Washburn Rural and Topeka West. Jon Grove lost just five while finishing 3-0 at No. 2 singles.
Luke Craft and Kelton Poole lost three combined games in No. 1 doubles, and Dil Reneweera and Jackson Ivester finished 2-1 at No. 2 doubles. The pair lost 8-2 against Washburn Rural, but beat Topeka and Topeka West.
“It was good to finally get the top six players on the courts to compete against someone other than their teammates,” MHS head coach Tony Ingram said. “After seeing the players in competition, it gives me a better idea of what needs to be practiced and repeated.”