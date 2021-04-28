Manhattan’s boys’ tennis team earned 51 points to win Tuesday’s Emporia Invitational without claiming a singles or doubles tittle.
The Indians finished two points ahead of second-place Salina Central.
Dan Harkin suffered his first loss of the season against Class 5A St. Thomas Aquinas’s Russell Lokko (8-5), a recent transfer from New Jersey, in the championship round.
Harkin finished second after beating a different St. Thomas Aquinas player 8-1 and teammate Jon Grove 8-1 earlier in the tournament
Luke Craft and Kelton Poole finished second in the doubles bracket. Craft and Poole beat Great Bend and Labette County 8-0 before losing 8-7 (3) to Salina Central.
Jon Grove took fourth overall. After beating Great Bend 8-0, and Wichita Classical 8-1, Grove lost 8-1 to Harkin and 8-2 to Salina Central.
Dil Ranaweera and Jackson Ivester finished ninth in the doubles bracket after losing their opening match 8-3 against Wichita Classical. They rallied to beat Labette County 8-2, Emporia 8-7 (3) and Liberal 8-0.
The boys’ team also took first in three of the four divisions at Monday’s Topeka Invitational.
Grove won all five of his matches to capture the title at No. 1 singles. He only lost games against Valley Center (8-2) and Gardner Edgerton (8-2). He blanked Bonner Springs, Topeka West and Lawrence Free State 8-0.
Craft and Poole finished 5-0 to win the No. 1 doubles title. Craft and Poole beat Topeka West and Derby 8-0, Valley Center and Free State 8-4 and Garden City 8-1. Poole and Craft have now won two tournament titles this season.
Ranaweera and Ivester won their first tournament title at No. 2 doubles. Ranaweera and Ivester beat Junction City and Wichita East 8-1 and won 8-3 against Derby, Garden City and Gardner Edgerton.
Michael Hwang finished fourth at No. 2 singles. Hwang beat Junction City 8-3 before losing 8-6 to Derby. Then he finished strong with wins over Wichita East (8-3), Garden City (8-4), Gardner Edgerton (8-2).