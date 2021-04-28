MHS Boys Tennis Kossover - Team.jpg

Manhattan's boys' tennis team stands together after winning the Topeka Invitational on Monday.

 Photo courtesy Katherine Poole

Manhattan’s boys’ tennis team earned 51 points to win Tuesday’s Emporia Invitational without claiming a singles or doubles tittle.

The Indians finished two points ahead of second-place Salina Central.

Dan Harkin suffered his first loss of the season against Class 5A St. Thomas Aquinas’s Russell Lokko (8-5), a recent transfer from New Jersey, in the championship round.

Harkin finished second after beating a different St. Thomas Aquinas player 8-1 and teammate Jon Grove 8-1 earlier in the tournament

Luke Craft and Kelton Poole finished second in the doubles bracket. Craft and Poole beat Great Bend and Labette County 8-0 before losing 8-7 (3) to Salina Central.

Jon Grove took fourth overall. After beating Great Bend 8-0, and Wichita Classical 8-1, Grove lost 8-1 to Harkin and 8-2 to Salina Central.

Dil Ranaweera and Jackson Ivester finished ninth in the doubles bracket after losing their opening match 8-3 against Wichita Classical. They rallied to beat Labette County 8-2, Emporia 8-7 (3) and Liberal 8-0.

The boys’ team also took first in three of the four divisions at Monday’s Topeka Invitational.

Grove won all five of his matches to capture the title at No. 1 singles. He only lost games against Valley Center (8-2) and Gardner Edgerton (8-2). He blanked Bonner Springs, Topeka West and Lawrence Free State 8-0.

Craft and Poole finished 5-0 to win the No. 1 doubles title. Craft and Poole beat Topeka West and Derby 8-0, Valley Center and Free State 8-4 and Garden City 8-1. Poole and Craft have now won two tournament titles this season.

Ranaweera and Ivester won their first tournament title at No. 2 doubles. Ranaweera and Ivester beat Junction City and Wichita East 8-1 and won 8-3 against Derby, Garden City and Gardner Edgerton.

Michael Hwang finished fourth at No. 2 singles. Hwang beat Junction City 8-3 before losing 8-6 to Derby. Then he finished strong with wins over Wichita East (8-3), Garden City (8-4), Gardner Edgerton (8-2).