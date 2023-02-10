Manhattan High boys’ swimming took first or second in every event it entered Thursday on its way to its first Centennial League championship since 2009.
The Indians claimed five first-place finishes and six second-place finishes while racking up 431 team points to defeat Washburn Rural, which came in second with 375 points. Topeka High was third with 300 points, Hayden was fourth with 277, Emporia was fifth with 237 and Junction City was sixth with 230.
The only event in which Manhattan did not take first or second was the 1-meter diving competition, in which only Emporia and Topeka High took part.
“Winning something like swimming league is a team thing,” said Indians head coach Alex Brown. “One kid could break state records but it’s only to score so many points. It takes 20 people all giving it their all to have a winning team. … These kids wanted to be there. Every single event, every kid that wasn’t racing or about to race was all together on the side, being the loudest team for every single teammate.”
Each swimmer was allowed to participate in a maximum of two individual races, and Manhattan had five swimmers who finished in the top three of both their individual races. The Indians finished with 16 top-five placers across 12 events.
Max Steffensmeier won the 200-yard individual medley and picked up a state cut with a personal-best time of 2:04.40. He was also the runner-up in the 100-yard backstroke with a personal-best, state-cut time of 57.54.
Samson Staedtler took first in the 50-yard freestyle at 22.49 and came in second in the 100-yard freestyle at 49.34, a personal-best time that garnered him a state cut.
Ethan Balman finished in first place with a state-cut time of 52.72 in the 100-yard butterfly and third in the 50-yard freestyle at 23.08. Balman’s 100-yard butterfly time is the second-fastest in school history and has him ranked No. 3 in 6A.
“I don’t know where his butterfly time came from,” Brown said. “That was an insanely fast time. … I expected him to drop like two seconds — which is still an insane amount of time in a 100 — but he dropped just over three. That is unheard of, especially for kids at his level, that are already swimming really fast.”
The 200-yard medley relay team of Steffensmeier, Balman, Staedtler and Willow Graves won with a time of 1:40.33, which broke the Centennial League meet record for that race. They finished nearly 12 seconds ahead of second-place Washburn Rural.
“They’re all sophomores,” Brown said. “That’s unheard of, especially with boys, because they’re not done growing yet. They’re going to keep getting bigger and stronger.”
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Balman, Staedtler, Kaiser Wymer and Mitchell Bunger took first at 1:33.05, edging out Washburn Rural by .42 seconds. The Indians were the No. 2-seed in that race and dropped more than two seconds from their previous best time.
“That was one that I hadn’t put all of them together in that order yet,” Brown said. “We thought we could upset Washburn in that one, and they certainly did.”
Wymer, Bunger, Steffensmeier and Graves placed second in the 400-yard freestyle relay at 3:30.80.
Bunger came in second and earned a state cut in the 200-yard freestyle at 1:52.64 and Wymer finished right behind him at 1:55.14. Wymer’s time earned him consideration for the state meet.
Graves came in second in the 500-yard freestyle at 4:57.89, their first time breaking the 5-minute mark. Bunger was third and swam a season-best time of 5:10.46 in that race.
Graves finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:02.36, a personal best that placed them just .21 seconds behind Junction City’s Creytin Sanner, who came in second.
Wymer was fourth in the 100-yard freestyle at 52.27.
Brown said he was somewhat surprised by how well his team performed at the league meet. He knew going into it that it would be Manhattan and Washburn Rural at the top, but that, in order for his squad to bring home the trophy, everyone would have to swim their absolute best.
“Every spot is going to matter,” he said. “We knew our top guys were going to pretty much match up with all of their top kids, but … it’s not just those top guys that are going to win us the meet. It’s our No. 2 and 3 guys improving their places. … This was probably the most impressive league meet we’ve had since I’ve been here, and it came from everybody, 1-3.”
Next up for the Indians is the 6A state swim meet, which will take place Feb. 17-18 at the Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center in Lenexa.
Manhattan has five individual swimmers qualified in two races apiece, as well as all three of its relay teams.
Bunger qualified for the 200- and 500-yard freestyle, Graves will race in the 500-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke, Steffensmeier made it in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard backstroke, Staedtler earned a spot in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle, and Balman qualified for the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly.
Wymer churned out state-consideration times in the 100- and 200-yard freestyle, and will find out early next week if he will race in those at state.
“We’ll have a couple more medium-hard practices, and then those last few practices before the state meet, we’ll back off and really go into our full taper there,” Brown said.
Manhattan High results:
200-yard medley relay: 1. Max Steffensmeier, Willow Graves, Ethan Balman, Samson Staedtler 1:40.33.
200-yard freestyle: 2. Mitchell Bunger 1:52.64; 3. Kaiser Wymer 1:55.14; 6. Kolby Grogg 2:03.74.
200-yard individual medley: 1. Max Steffensmeier 2:04.40; 8. Ryder Karl 2:32.99; 11. Collin Bunger 2:44.54.
50-yard freestyle: 1. Samson Staedtler 22.49; 3. Ethan Balman 23.08; 8. Nate Smith 24.73.
100-yard butterfly: 1. Ethan Balman 52.72; 11. Thomas Craig 1:15.07; 13. Ryder Karl 1:16.72.
100-yard freestyle: 2. Samson Staedtler 49.34; 4. Kaiser Wymer 52.27; 8. Nate Smith 56.73.
500-yard freestyle: 2. Willow Graves 4:57.89; 3. Mitchell Bunger 5:10.46; 8. Anderson Arnold 6:19.08.
200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Ethan Balman, Kaiser Wymer, Mitchell Bunger, Samson Staedtler 1:33.05.
100-yard backstroke: 2. Max Steffensmeier 57.54; 5. Anderson Arnold 1:08.96; 9. Collin Bunger 1:12.06.
100-yard breaststroke: 2. Willow Graves 1:02.36; 10. Kolby Grogg 1:16.53; 11. Keld Pia 1:18.50.
400-yard freestyle relay: 2. Kaiser Wymer, Mitchell Bunger, Max Steffensmeier, Willow Graves 3:30.80.