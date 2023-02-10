01112023-mer-spt-mhsswim-3
Manhattan High’s Max Steffensmeier swims the 100-yard backstroke during the Topeka West Invitational on Jan. 10 at Hummer Sports Park’s Capitol Federal Natatorium in Topeka.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High boys’ swimming took first or second in every event it entered Thursday on its way to its first Centennial League championship since 2009.

The Indians claimed five first-place finishes and six second-place finishes while racking up 431 team points to defeat Washburn Rural, which came in second with 375 points. Topeka High was third with 300 points, Hayden was fourth with 277, Emporia was fifth with 237 and Junction City was sixth with 230.