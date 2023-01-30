Manhattan High boys’ swimming edged out Washburn Rural for first place at Emporia’s senior day invitational on Saturday.
The Indians tallied a total team score of 388 to beat the Junior Blues’ 379 at the eight-team meet. Seaman placed third with 352 and Winfield was fourth at 300.5.
Samson Staedtler led Manhattan with two individual victories as the squad claimed four first-place finishes and 13 top-five results.
Staedtler won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.43 and the 100-yard freestyle at 51.57. He also joined teammates Kaiser Wymer, Ethan Balman and Max Steffensmeier on the 200-yard medley relay group that took first with a time of 1:47.91.
Balman nabbed the Indians’ other top podium with a time of 56.19 in the 100-yard butterfly. He was also fourth in the 50-yard freestyle at 24.49.
Steffensmeier was the runner-up in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:12.55 and came in fourth in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:01.57. Wymer got third in the 100-yard freestyle at 53.93 and fourth in the 200-yard freestyle and 1:59.88. Mitchell Bunger picked up a pair of third-place finishes, first with a time of 1:57.94 in the 200-yard freestyle and second with a time of 5:21.32 in the 500-yard freestyle.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Bunger, Wymer, Steffensmeier and Staedtler got second at 3:36.89. The 200-yard medley relay team of Bunger, Balman, Marshall Garren and Andrew Hutchinson came in fourth at 1:41.34.
The Indians will have more than a week off before they participate in the Centennial League meet at Capitol Federal Natatorium in Topeka on Feb. 9. The 6A state meet is scheduled for Feb. 17-18 at the Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center in Lenexa.