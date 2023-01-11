Manhattan High’s Willow Graves swims the 100-yard breaststroke during the Topeka West Invitational on Tuesday evening at Hummer Sports Park’s Capitol Federal Natatorium in Topeka. Graves took first with a 1:03.81.
Manhattan High’s Willow Graves swims the 100-yard breaststroke during the Topeka West Invitational on Tuesday evening at Hummer Sports Park’s Capitol Federal Natatorium in Topeka. Graves took first with a 1:03.81.
Willow Graves won two individual events to lead Manhattan High boys' swimming to a second-place finish at the Topeka West Invite at the Hummer Sports Complex in Topeka on Tuesday.
The Indians scored 330 team points to put them behind meet-winner Blue Valley Southwest's 439. Washburn Rural finished third at the 13-team meet wtih 285 points while Seaman was fourth with 259.
Manhattan swimmers churned out 10 top-five finishes — including a relay win — in their first meet after winter break.
Graves took first place in the 100-yard breast stroke with a time of 1:03.81 and the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:09.12.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Graves, Max Steffensmeier, Ethan Balman and Samson Staedtler placed first at 1:43.78, which was nearly a full second off the last time it swam the race in December. Meanwhile, the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Balman, Steffensmeier, Graves and Mitchell Bunger finished third at 3:36.17, just. 02 seconds off a state cut.
Staedler was the runner-up in the 100-yard freestyle at 54.48. Steffensmeier was second in the 200-yard individual medley behind Graves at 2:10.66 and third in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:00.60.
Bunger came in fourth in the 500-yard freestyle at 5:30.47 and fifth in the 200-yard freestyle at 2:00.22. Balman was fifth in the 100-yard butterfly at 57.58.