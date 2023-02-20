Manhattan High boys’ swimming concluded its season with an 11th-place finish at the 6A state meet at the Shawnee Mission District Aquatic Center in Lenexa on Saturday.
The Indians collected a total of three medals. Willow Graves placed fourth in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:57.25, while Ethan Balman came in seventh in the 100-yard butterfly at 53.96. The 200-yard medley relay team of Balman, Graves, Max Steffensmeier and Samson Staedtler finished seventh at 1:41.15.
Balman, Staedtler, Kaiser Wymer and Mitchell Bunger finished 11th in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:33.86, while the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Balman, Wymer, Bunger and Graves placed 13th at 3:28.36.
Steffensmeier came in 14th in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:07.36. Steffensmeier was 14th in the 50-yard freestyle at 22.66 and 14th in the 100-yard freestyle at 49.97. Graves finished 15th at 1:03.73.
Manhattan’s 11th-place finish was its best since at least 2015 according to KSHSAA records, which do not include full team results prior to 2016. The Indians scored a total of 88 team points, finishing behind 10th-place Shawnee Mission South’s 95 points. Blue Valley North secured the state title with 268 points, while Shawnee Mission East was the runner-up at 252.
Manhattan qualified for finals in nine events by finishing in the top 16 during Friday’s preliminaries. Every swimmer who competed in the finals scored team points.