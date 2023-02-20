01112023-mer-spt-mhsswim-4
Buy Now

Manhattan High’s Ethan Balman swims the 100-yard butterfly during the Topeka West Invitational on Jan. 10 at Hummer Sports Park’s Capitol Federal Natatorium in Topeka.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High boys’ swimming concluded its season with an 11th-place finish at the 6A state meet at the Shawnee Mission District Aquatic Center in Lenexa on Saturday.

The Indians collected a total of three medals. Willow Graves placed fourth in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:57.25, while Ethan Balman came in seventh in the 100-yard butterfly at 53.96. The 200-yard medley relay team of Balman, Graves, Max Steffensmeier and Samson Staedtler finished seventh at 1:41.15.