021022_mer_spt_centennialleaguechampionship-6.jpg
Buy Now

Manhattan’s Willow Graves, upper left, reacts after a race at the Centennial League Championships in Topeka on Feb. 10. Graves led the Indians with two second place finishes in their season-opener on Wednesday.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

The Manhattan High boys’ swim team started off the new season with a third-place finish at the Topeka West Invitational Wednesday afternoon.

The Indians finished with 304 team points. Olathe Northwest took first with 502.5 team points, while runner-up Lansing had 308.