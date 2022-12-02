The Manhattan High boys’ swim team started off the new season with a third-place finish at the Topeka West Invitational Wednesday afternoon.
The Indians finished with 304 team points. Olathe Northwest took first with 502.5 team points, while runner-up Lansing had 308.
“We were hoping to place a little higher than that,” said Manhattan head coach Alex Brown. “But it was our first meet, so there’s a lot of stuff to shake off. For a lot of them, it was their first time competing since last February. So just getting back into our racing routine was big.”
While no Indians swimmer took first in any individual event, Willow Graves took second in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:017.15 and second in the second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:04.26.
Ethan Balman came in second in the 100-yard butterfly at 57.43.
Manhattan also was the runner-up in two relay races. The 200-yard medley relay of Graves, Balman, Max Steffensmeier and Samson Staedtler placed second with a time of 1:44.27. The 400-yard freestyle relay of Graves, Balman, Steffensmeier Mitchell Bunger was second at 3:38.47.
Steffensmeier came in third in the 200-yard IM at 2:11.01 and third in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:00.62. Bunger was fourth in the 200-yard freestyle at 1:59.77 and fourth in the 500-yard freestyle at 5:07.15. Staedtler was fifth in the 50-yard freestyle at 23.79
“I thought, overall, it looked pretty good,” Brown said. “A lot of improvements from our time trial a week and a half ago. That’d be my biggest take away: we looked a lot better than we did in our time trials.”
The Indians are coming off a 2021-22 season in which they finished 13th at state, having qualified five swimmers (Bunger, Steffensmeier, Balman, Graves and Staedtler) for that meet.
All of them save Bunger — a junior — were freshmen last year, and all of them are back this year. After one meet this season, the medley relay team has already made a state cut, while Graves made state cuts in both the 500-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke.
“Our top performer was definitely Willow Graves,” Brown said. “They had some awesome races (Wednesdays). ... They actually beat their best time from last year in breaststroke and it’s only Meet 1. No taper or anything. I think they had the most impressive performance of our whole team.
“Max Steffensmeier, he had a nice meet too. He was really close on his state cuts in both his races. He’s someone that didn’t swim club last year but has been doing it since last season. We’ve seen that pay off. ... Ethan Balman, his butterfly was also not too far off. Maybe just a second or so off his best time from last year.”
Brown said that his varsity swimmers are varied in their skill sets, and thus are able to fill most events. And most of them are flexible swimmers too, so even if they’re not swimming their best events, they’re still solid.
The challenge will be improving the depth behind those top swimmers.
“You need to have three to fully score in any event, so that’s probably the biggest thing for us right now,” Brown said. “And every team is like that.”
Brown said the goal, as always, is to win the Centennial League title and to get as many top-eight finishes at the 6A state meet as possible.
Bunger — Manhattan’s lone state medalist with a sixth-place performance in the 500-yard freestyle last year — said that the team’s experience at the state met last season was fundamental to its objectives in 2022-23.
“It set the foundation for our goals this season,” he said. “Last year, we went up against a lot of seniors when we were mostly freshmen. Now, a lot of guys have moved on, and so we could really do some damage there and, I guess, make waves. We’re hoping to see a few more on the podium, and I think that’s pretty attainable.”
Senior Marshall Garren said that the expectations should be pretty high for the team this year.
“I think we can win a few meets,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll get to league and do well at league, and then can go and do well at state.”
Manhattan will return to action Saturday at the Lansing Relays.
Manhattan High results:
200-yard medley relay: 2. Max Steffensmeier, Willow Graves, Ethan Balman, Samson Staedtler, 1:44.27; 12. Anderson Arnold, Kolby Grogg, Thomas Craig, Marshall Garren, 2:09.41.
200-yard freestyle: 4. Mitchell Bunger, 1:59.77; 8. Kaiser Wymer, 2:10.31; 16. Andrew Hutchinson, 2:36.22.
200-yard IM: 3. Max Steffensmeier, 2:11.01; 13. Nelson Bumgarner, 2:58.81.
50-yard freestyle: 5. Samson Staedtler, 23.79; 9. Ethan Balman, 24.24; 21. Marshall Garren, 27.06.
100-yard butterfly: 2. Ethan Balman, 57.43.
100-yard freestyle: 6. Samson Staedtler, 54.45; 16 Kaiser Wymer, 58.82; 20. Kolby Grogg, 1:04.66.
500-yard freestyle: 2. Willow Graves, 5:07.15; 4. Mitchell Bunger, 5:32.43; 11. Thomas Craig, 6:57.72.
200-yard freestyle relay: 5. Samson Staedtler, Marshall Garren, Kaiser Wymer, Mitchell Bunger, 1:42.35; 14. Micah Nelson, Keld Pia, Andrew Hutchinson, Kolby Grogg, 1:53.51.
100-yard backstroke: 3. Max Steffensmeier, 1:00.62; 15. Collin Bunger, 1:14.69.
100-yard breaststroke: 2. Willow Graves, 1:04.26; 15. Kolby Grogg, 1:25.52; 16. Nelson Bumgarner, 1:29.03.
400-yard freestyle relay: 2. Mitchell Bunger, Max Steffensmeier, Willow Graves, Ethan Balman, 3:38.47; 10. Marshall Garren, Collin Bunger, Anderson Arnold, Kaiser Wymer, 4:19.29.