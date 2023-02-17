Just over a week since winning its first league title since 2009, Manhattan High boys’ swimming will compete this weekend at the 6A state meet at the Shawnee Mission Aquatic Center in Lenexa.
Six swimmers will represent the Indians, with each competing in at least one individual race and one relay. Mitchell Bunger is the only senior of the group, and he will be joined by sophomores Max Steffensmeier, Willow Graves, Samson Staedtler, Ethan Balman and Kaiser Wymer.
Bunger, Steffensmeier, Graves, Staedtler and Balman were all on Manhattan’s 13th-place state contingent last season. Bunger, who has qualified for state all four years, earned the team’s only medal by finishing sixth in the 500-yard freestyle.
Indians head coach Alex Brown said last year’s freshman swimmers were “a little overwhelmed” by the state meet, but now, with five of his six having been there before, he expects them to be a bit more settled.
“Hopefully, the experience of having all that state swimming under us will benefit us going into it,” he said. “And they’re all older and stronger. That helps too.”
While his team has been very successful this season, Brown said that the state meet is entirely different from its other competitions. His swimmers will compete against the best in 6A, meaning that any lack of focus and discipline with the finer points of form can have a more significant impact on one’s placement and team scoring.
“There isn’t room to have a bad turn or a bad streamline or taking extra breaths or a poor start because that’s going to drop you from things we’re ranked top-eight in,” he said. “That could be the difference between getting top-eight and medaling and not, or getting top-16. So we’re just trying to emphasize focus and discipline, and keeping our effort up.”
Manhattan’s team goal is to earn top-eight spots in every race it enters, a far cry from the objective at the Centennial League meet, which was to win everything. The Indians came close to that last week, as they took first or second in every race.
That shift in goals isn’t a result of lowering expectations, but rather of understanding the context of the competition. The league meet consisted of a total of six teams, while the state meet will have nearly 30, many of which will have a larger group of qualifiers and thus more chances to score team points. A lot of those schools also have practical advantages over the Indians, such as having their own pools, diving blocks and a considerable portion of their squads participating in year-round swimming.
“We want to beat all those teams that have the pools and the blocks and all the extra things we don’t, showing that our effort can put us up amongst the best,” Brown said. “We’re trying to keep them motivated with, ‘Hey, we want to beat as many people as possible and break as high as possible.’ And the only way we can do that is to have a little fire under us going into it.”
Brown believes his team can make finals in every event, something that has never happened since he’s been the coach. Anyone who qualifies for a Saturday final during Friday’s preliminaries will score team points. While the Indians won’t have one of the largest groups of state qualifiers, it is somewhat of a rarity to have a six-person squad in which everyone is competing individually and as part of a relay. That will, theoretically at least, improve Manhattan’s odds of scoring more team points.
Bunger, the old man of the bunch, said he thinks that this year’s sophomores having the experience of state in 2022 as well as another season of competition is a huge benefit as the team prepares for state this year.
“We’re confident after league; we’re kind of riding high,” Bunger said. “But I don’t want to get too cocky, because state’s a whole different beast. But a lot of us have the experience, know what the atmosphere is like and are a little bit more prepared for it.”
For Bunger, this is the last go-around as a high school swimmer. The goal?
“I want to have fun with it, but also be serious,” Bunger said. “I don’t want to just be silly and throw the races away. I want to be in a good state of mind where I enjoy my race, and I’d like to see where that goes.”
Graves agreed that the team is confident headed to state, and said that the group is highly supportive of each other, which helps their confidence even more.
“I know my teammates have my back and they should know that I have theirs,” Graves said. “It makes me want to swim even faster because I’m doing it for the team. I’m doing it for them.”
Graves will swim in two individual races and two relays, making for a busy couple of days. Exerting that amount of energy can be taxing, but Graves said that pushing through requires a mindset shift, particularly in the last few races.
“By that point, I’m usually pretty tired, but I just leave it all in the pool and make sure I have no energy left so I swim my best,” Graves said.
Brown said this is the first time he’s had a team stay overnight in a hotel for state, and that that can add some variability as far as sleep, nutrition and practice schedules. He wants his team to enjoy the experience, but also to remember that there’s business to accomplish, meaning his swimmers will need to manage their “energy, emotions and maturity.”
And with a meet like 6A state, small things can have big impacts.
“At state, anything can happen,” he said. “You may go in seeded No. 12 and you might come out No. 6. You might go in seeded No. 6 and not make top-16. I’ve seen some crazy things happen there, and we’ve been on the good and bad end of that at times.”