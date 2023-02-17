01112023-mer-spt-mhsswim-2
Manhattan High head swimming and diving coach Alex Brown, left, reacts during the Topeka West Invitational on Jan. 10 at Hummer Sports Park’s Capitol Federal Natatorium in Topeka.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Just over a week since winning its first league title since 2009, Manhattan High boys’ swimming will compete this weekend at the 6A state meet at the Shawnee Mission Aquatic Center in Lenexa.

Six swimmers will represent the Indians, with each competing in at least one individual race and one relay. Mitchell Bunger is the only senior of the group, and he will be joined by sophomores Max Steffensmeier, Willow Graves, Samson Staedtler, Ethan Balman and Kaiser Wymer.