Manhattan High’s Samson Staedtler swims the 100-yard freestyle during the Topeka West Invitational on Tuesday evening at Hummer Sports Park’s Capitol Federal Natatorium in Topeka.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High boys’ swimming took second place out of four teams at the Lawrence Free State quad on Thursday.

The Indians finished with 188 team points. Lawrence Free State placed first with 230, while Washburn Rural was third with 171 and Turner was fourth with 62.