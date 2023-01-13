Manhattan High boys’ swimming took second place out of four teams at the Lawrence Free State quad on Thursday.
The Indians finished with 188 team points. Lawrence Free State placed first with 230, while Washburn Rural was third with 171 and Turner was fourth with 62.
Willow Graves led Manhattan with two first-place finishes. Graves won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:02.98 and the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:04.89.
The Indians’ 200-yard medley relay team of Graves, Mitchell Bunger, Ethan Balman and Samson Staedtler took first at 1:45.75.
Max Steffensmeier came in second in the 200-yard freestyle at 2:00.77 and fourth in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:00.50. Staedtler was second in the 100-yard freestyle at 54.77 and third in the 50-yard freestyle at 23.96.
Balman finished second in the 100-yard butterfly at 56.02 and fourth in the 50-yard freestyle at 24.01. Bunger was second in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:02.14 and fifth in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:17.40.
Kaiser Wymer placed third in the 100-yard freestyle at 54.99. Kolby Grogg grabbed fifth place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:13.93 and Collin Bunger was fifth in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:13.04.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Balman, Staedtler, Steffensmeier and Graves was the runner-up with a time of 3:36.83. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Wymer, Steffensmeier, Marshall Garren and Mitchell Bunger finished fourth at 1:43.14.
The second-place team finish was Manhattan’s second this week after it came in second out of 12 teams at Topeka West on Tuesday.
The Indians have a week off before competing at the Shawnee Mission Invite next Saturday.