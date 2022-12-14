041422_mer_new_mhkaquatics-24.jpg
Manhattan High’s Ethan Balman, right, celebrates with a teammate at a swim meet in Topeka on Feb. 10. Balman won two events Tuesday at Shawnee Mission West.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Manhattan High boys’ swimming dominated the five-team meet at Shawnee Mission West Tuesday afternoon, taking first place in 13 of 15 events.

The Indians finished with 205 team points, while second-place Emporia scored 106. Bishop Miege was third with 86 points, Topeka High was fourth with 83 and Shawnee Mission West was 64th.