Manhattan High boys’ swimming dominated the five-team meet at Shawnee Mission West Tuesday afternoon, taking first place in 13 of 15 events.
The Indians finished with 205 team points, while second-place Emporia scored 106. Bishop Miege was third with 86 points, Topeka High was fourth with 83 and Shawnee Mission West was 64th.
The only events Manhattan didn’t win were the diving competition — in which it did not participate — and the 100-yard breaststroke — in which it took third.
Mitchell Bunger and Ethan Balman each led the Indians with two first-place finishes. Bunger won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.53 and the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:00.93. Balman took first in the the 100-yard freestyle at 59.53 and the 200-yard individual medley at 2:14.95.
Willow Graves won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:54.62. Samson Staedtler took first in the 50-yard freestyle at 23.35 and Max Steffensmeier won the 500-yard freestyle at 5:29.71.
Manhattan won all three relay races. The 200-yard medley relay team of Steffesmeier, Bunger, Staedtler and Kaiser Wymer finished with a time of 1:51.15. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Graves, Bunger, Balman and Staedtler finished in 1:37.83. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Steffensmeier, Balman, Wymer and Graves put up a time of 3:41.47.
The Indians had a total of 20 top five placers across the 14 events in which they entered swimmers.
Tuesday’s meet completed Manhattan’s December portion of the 2022-23 schedule. The Indians will have nearly a month away from competition before returning to action Jan. 10 at the Topeka West Invitational.