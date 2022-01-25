TOPEKA — The high note that the Manhattan High boys ended the Tournament of Champions with last weekend did not carry back over into regular season play Tuesday night, as the Indians fell at Seaman 70-34.
“It was disappointing,” head coach Benji George said. “Yeah, disappointing.”
Seaman opened up on a 6-0 run but the Indians responded with five straight of their own and only trailed 16-10 after a quarter.
The Vikings heated up significantly after the first, outscoring Manhattan 2-to1 down the stretch of the first half, extending their lead to 18, 38-20, at the buzzer.
The Indians were called for two technical fouls in the first half including one on head coach Benji George and another on the Manhattan bench.
“It was just frustration,” George said. “We’re all frustrated right now. Obviously it’s a fast game and it’s a hard game to officiate, we just felt like there were a few that didn’t go our way and I need to do a better job keeping my composure. But really, program wide, we’re just frustrated with the ball not going through the net right now.”
Manhattan struggled offensively all game, hitting just two 3s and 11 shots total.
Meanwhile, Seaman’s big men absolutely ate the Indians alive down low, led by the steady attack of 6-foot-4 Aron Davis who ended the night with a game-high 19 points.
“Obviously they’re comfortable here,” George said. “Very soft rims. Truthfully, I kind of liked that we were coming here being that they have the softest rims in the league and I thought that could maybe give us some confidence going. But that’s going to take time.”
Seaman stretched its lead to 20 early in the third quarter and then 30 early in the fourth quarter before breaking the 35-point lead barrier needed to trigger a running clock.
Manhattan scored just 14 points in the second half.
Junior Cole Coonrod led the Indians with eight points.
Manhattan will have the next week off to recover from playing four games in seven days before traveling back to Topeka next Tuesday to face a Topeka High team that they beat 67-46 to open the season.
“Just keep grinding,” George said regarding his message to his team after the game. “On our end as coaches, (assistant coach Tony Ingram) and I, if you do it long enough, you’re going to see programs through these moments. And we both have, but the boys haven’t. The boys haven’t been through this. So they need to trust us that in these moments, you need to keep grinding. You can’t turn on each other and you can’t quit.
“I love the approach that our guys are taking. The internal leadership has been great and the energy’s been great. They’re taking the right approach, but tonight, they didn’t get the immediate positive reinforcement that we know kids in this generation really crave and need. We just have to keep staying the course.”
SEAMAN 70,
MANHATTAN 34
Seaman (7-4) – Aron Davis 9 0-0 19, Ty Henry 5 2-2 12, Dreighton Griess 4 2-2 11, Mateo Hyman 3 4-5 10, Gavin Wilhelm 3 0-0 9, Justin Phillips 1 2-2 4, Kaeden Bonner 1 0-0 2, Callen Barta 0 2-2 2, Cameron Selbach 0 1-2 1, Jalen Freeman 0 0-1 0. Total: 26 13-16 70.
Manhattan (3-9) – Cole Coonrod 3 1-2 8, Jack Wilson 2 2-2 6, Tate Brown 2 0-0 4, Trey Holloway 1 2-2 4, Schartz 1 0-0 3, Delort 1 1-1 3, Cade Perkins 0 2-2 2, Jason Kim 1 0-0 2. Total: 11 8-9 34.
3-pointers – Seaman 5 (Wilhelm 3, Davis, Griess) Manhattan 2 (Coonrod, Schartz).