Manhattan High midfielder Alex Lee is caught between Seaman defenders Bradley Williamson (4) and Dalton Smith (18) during the second half of their game Thursday at Bishop Stadium. Lee had one goal as the Indians won, 3-0.
In a battle of speed against physicality, the fleet-footed Manhattan High boys’ soccer team prevailed as it downed Seaman 3-0 Thursday night.
Carter Oehme scored twice while Alex Lee added another goal for the Indians (2-0-0), who showed an ability to spread the field and outrun the Vikings defense, especially late in the match.
“They got a little bit more aggressive and started to push some numbers forward,” said Manhattan head coach Mike Sanchez. “We were able to expose them a little bit on the flank with our pace.”
Oehme’s goals were his fourth and fifth of the young season after he netted a hat trick against Wichita Heights on Tuesday.
He scored his first of the evening when he ran through a defender on the left side of the field and put the ball past the keeper with his left foot. That goal put the Indians up 1-0 with 16:11 to go in the first half.
Lee tallied his first goal of the year when Jimmy Ramirez flicked a ball backward, leaving it right in front of the goal for Lee to finish and push the Manhattan lead to 2-0 with 11:35 remaining.
Oehme added his second with 7:50 left in the game, as he raced up the left sideline, outpaced the defense and scored to make it 3-0.
“He’s hungry, he’s thirsty,” Sanchez said. “Every time he gets in that final third, he’s hungry. He’s like a shark and the back of the net’s blood. He’s going to go after it.”
The Indians outshot Seaman (0-2-0) 22-8, including a 10-4 advantage in shots on goal. Fifteen of those shot attempts came in the second half.
For the second game in a row, Simon Pratt and Lance Scudder split time evenly at goal, although it was Pratt getting the start on Thursday against Seaman. Pratt made three saves and Scudder came up with one as they combined for the clean sheet.
Sanchez said the defense is continuing to improve on its communication, but that it was “putting those pieces together” in the second half, when it allowed just one shot on goal.
While Manhattan had a distinct speed advantage, it had to contend with the physical style with which the Vikings played.
“We did all right (against Seaman’s physicality),” Sanchez said. “They came at us a little bit. There were some certain challenges that might have been a little bit too much, but it’s part of the game.”
Although the officials seemed to be lenient and willing to allow contact, there were a few times when things went too far. The Vikings picked up two yellow cards, while the Indians received one.
Seaman’s second yellow card came after Manhattan midfielder Cade Cameron was sent careening hard to the turf with 26:36 left in the game. He left the pitch with an apparent collarbone injury and did not return.
“He’s big,” Sanchez said. “He’s a captain. He’s a senior on the team. He’s kind of like a general in the midfield for us. So hopefully, we’ll figure out what happens, and hopefully, he’s able to return at some point in the season.”
The Indians will return to action Monday when they head on the road for the first time to take on Hutchinson at 11 a.m.
Through two games so far this year, Sanchez is pleased with what he’s seen offensively.
“(I’m impressed by) how dangerous we can be on the flanks with our speed,” he said. “Jimmy is pretty creative up there. … I think once we get those guys on the same page with our midfielders, we’re going to be pretty solid. I’m excited to see what our attack can look like.”