Coming back to familiar confines can so often bring much-needed relief, and such was the case for Manhattan High boys’ soccer Tuesday in its home-opening 8-0 thrashing of Wichita South.

Gedrick Comiso registered a hat trick, and five other players netted goals to help the Indians (2-3) wash out the bad taste of a winless weekend at the St. Thomas Aquinas quad in which they went scoreless in three matchless.