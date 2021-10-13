Howling winds and pouring rains didn’t do much for Manhattan High boys’ soccer’s offense but an early second half goal and strong defense throughout the game were enough to get the Indians across the finish line with a 1-0 win over Wichita Northwest Tuesday evening.
“I thought they played well, given the conditions,” head coach Mike Sanchez said. “In this kind of weather, you never know, a ball can bounce any kind of way.”
There was some thought early on that the game might have to be called due to the weather but after moving the game up from 6:15 p.m. to 4:30, the Indians faced rain and wind but avoided any of the more dangerous weather.
“It was terrible but we adjusted really well and started playing our game,” sophomore forward Ged Comiso said.
The junior varsity game that followed was cancelled a little more than 15 minutes in due to lightning.
After a scoreless first half highlighted with several missed offensive opportunities for Manhattan (8-4-1) and three stellar saves by junior keeper Lance Scudder, Comiso broke through, connecting on an assist from senior midfielder Alex Boyle with 31:30 to play.
“(Boyle) passed it through and I thought to myself, “I’ve got to get to this”,” Comiso said. “I saw it bounce and then one of the defenders missed it and I knew that was it. I got a nice touch and it was a done deal.”
After the Comiso goal, the Indian defense locked down, only allowing one major chance for the Grizzlies (4-10-0) to tie things up on a missed penalty kick with seconds left in the game.
“In the second half, they did a really good job of keeping the pressure off of Lance,” Sanchez said. “We just felt like we had a little more possession in the second half where, in the first half, it was more back-and-forth.”
Scudder kept the Indians afloat during the lean offensive moments of the first half, including a stellar diving save with 10:31 to play to keep things knotted up at zero. In all, the junior had four saves.
“He had some great, big time moments that we needed,” Sanchez said.
The Indians will wrap up their home regular season slate on Thursday when they host Highland Park (3-9-1) for senior night.
“It’ll be nice to be able to celebrate (the senior’s) career here at MHS,” Sanchez said. “We home it won’t be our last home game of the season, hopefully we’ll get to host a playoff game here but we’ll just have to see how things shake out.”