Manhattan High forward Jimmy Ramirez eyes the ball during the Indians’ 3-0 win over the Vikings on Sept. 1 at Bishop Stadium.

Manhattan High boys’ soccer bounced back from consecutive losses with a resounding 10-0 win at Wichita South Tuesday.

Jimmy Ramirez had a hat trick, while Carter Oehme had two goals in the Indians (4-2) win.