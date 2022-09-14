MHS boys' soccer mercy-rules Wichita South Staff reports Sep 14, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Manhattan High forward Jimmy Ramirez eyes the ball during the Indians’ 3-0 win over the Vikings on Sept. 1 at Bishop Stadium. Staff photo by Lewis Marien Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Manhattan High boys’ soccer bounced back from consecutive losses with a resounding 10-0 win at Wichita South Tuesday.Jimmy Ramirez had a hat trick, while Carter Oehme had two goals in the Indians (4-2) win.Ramirez opened the scoring in the first half, stealing the ball from a defender and putting it in the back of the net.Oehme made it 2-0 off an assist from Ibrahim Alali, and Vince Doehring scored after Wichita South’s keeper made a pair of saves on back-to-back headers.Avery Adams made it 4-0 with eight minutes left in the first half, and Collins Elumogo cleaned up a ball in front of the goal to make it a 5-0 game at halftime.Oehme netted his second goal off a Ramirez corner kick, and Ramirez scored his second off an Elumogo assist.Simon Pratt made it 8-0 thanks to an assist from Gedrick Comiso, and then Comiso scored to push the lead to 9-0.Ramirez capped off the scoring to seal the mercy rule victory, with Alali providing the assist.Manhattan will host Blue Valley West on Saturday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section Report: Texas QB Quinn Ewers out 4-6 weeks +7 A Heisman campaign and NCAA records: How QB Grayson McCall has elevated CCU's football program Gisele Bundchen wants Tom Brady to be 'more present' Latest News Manhattan High football to play Hays for 1st time since 1976 A less-glitzy Detroit auto show returns after 3-year absence Increasing pressures on Colorado River water in New Mexico MHS boys' soccer mercy-rules Wichita South MHS girls' golf takes 2nd at Hayden Kansas State men's golf wins Wildcat Invitational Chris Klieman addresses Nebraska interest K-State unveils new look for Tulane game Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew type of senior living coming to ManhattanChris Klieman addresses Nebraska interestKansas Profile – Now That’s Rural: Kaden and Emily Roush, R Family FarmsKansas State defense crushes Missouri in blowoutVaughn shines in K-State's romp over MissouriSean WarnerOfficials break ground on Museum of Art and Light in downtown ManhattanFormer USD 383 paraeducator faces two more child sex chargesManhattan City Commission vote no to funding for True Colors groupIlalio makes K-State debut Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.