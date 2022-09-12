09022022-mer-spt-mhssoccer-9

Manhattan High forward Ibrahim Alali makes a pass during the Indians 3-0 win over Seaman on Sept. 1 at Bishop Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High boys’ soccer dropped its second straight game Saturday in a rain-soaked 3-2 loss to Hays in the finale of the Titans Classic tournament at Wichita South.

Hays scored in the first three minutes of the game and added another first-half goal to go ahead 2-0.