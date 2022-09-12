MHS boys' soccer loses to Hays 3-2 Staff reports Sep 12, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Manhattan High forward Ibrahim Alali makes a pass during the Indians’ 3-0 win over Seaman on Sept. 1 at Bishop Stadium. Staff photo by Lewis Marien Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Manhattan High boys’ soccer dropped its second straight game Saturday in a rain-soaked 3-2 loss to Hays in the finale of the Titans Classic tournament at Wichita South.Hays scored in the first three minutes of the game and added another first-half goal to go ahead 2-0.Ibrahim Alali scored off a Carter Oehme assist to cut the Indians’ deficit to 2-1 by halftime.Shortly after Hays scored another goal, Oehme added his seventh goal of the year after a Burke Bellinger free kick.But Manhattan (3-2) couldn’t overcome the Hays lead.The Indians wrapped up the Titans Classic with a 1-2 record after beating Hutchinson in penalty kicks and losing to Wichita East 3-2.Manhattan will return to action Tuesday at Wichita South. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section Cowboys QB Dak Prescott requires hand surgery, will miss multiple weeks Vikings know mission in NFC North: Go through Aaron Rodgers Texas QB Quinn Ewers sustains sprained clavicle Latest News A record eight homeless people froze to death in Sacramento last year, report shows 100 years after compact, Colorado River nearing crisis point MHS volleyball picks up 1st win of year MHS girls' XC 2nd, boys 6th at Emporia MHS boys' soccer loses to Hays 3-2 Area football roundup: Wabaunsee whips Northern Heights 74-6 K-State volleyball ends Rambler Challenge with a sweep Vaughn shines in K-State's romp over Missouri Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew type of senior living coming to ManhattanSean WarnerManhattan City Commission vote no to funding for True Colors groupKansas Profile – Now That’s Rural: Kaden and Emily Roush, R Family FarmsKansas State defense crushes Missouri in blowoutVaughn shines in K-State's romp over MissouriWamego man arrested for distributing fentanyl causing overdose deathManhattan man dies in single-vehicle crash outside of ManhattanIlalio makes K-State debutFort Riley confirms 4,000 soldiers to deploy to Europe Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.