In this file photo from last season, Manhattan forward Grant Snowden celebrates his goal with teammates in a match versus Washburn Rural in October. Snowden led the Indians to two wins last week in the Wichita Titan Tournament, scoring six goals over three matches.
Manhattan High boys’ soccer competed in the Wichita Titan Tournament throughout last week and went 2-1 over the three matches.
The Indians (2-1-1) started the tournament off with a 5-2 loss to Wichita Heights on Monday. The loss came less than a week after MHS opened its season with a 1-1 draw versus the Falcons on August 31.
Seniors Ibrahim Ciftci and Grant Snowden each turned in a goal during the loss and sophomore Jimmy Ramirez got an assist.
Manhattan bounced back on Thursday and got its first win of the year, a 4-2 victory over Newton. Snowden recorded his first hat trick of the season and sophomore Carter Oehme joined in with a goal of his own. Ciftci had two assists and junior Avery Adams had one.
The Indians ended the tournament on Saturday with their most dominant performance of the season so far, a 6-1 drubbing of Liberal.
Snowden had another multi-goal effort, punching in two and registering two assists while Ramirez also contributed two goals of his own.
Sophomore Ged Comiso and Oehme also added one goal each to go along with two assists for Ciftci and one assist each for senior Alex Boyle and junior Cade Cameron.
Up next, Manhattan will host its home opener versus Wichita South at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.