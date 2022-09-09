MHS boys' soccer falls to Wichita East 3-2 Staff reports Sep 9, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Manhattan High forward Carter Oehme kicks a goal past Wichita Heights goalkeeper Thatcher Schmitz during a game Aug. 30 at Bishop Stadium. Staff photo by Lewis Marien Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Manhattan High boys’ soccer dropped its first game of the season Wednesday in a 3-2 loss to Wichita East at the Titans Classic at Wichita South.The Indians (3-1) fell behind 1-0 15 minutes into the game before Carter Oehme scored his sixth goal of the season to tie it in the second half.Isaac Thompson put Manhattan ahead 2-1 with a penalty kick after Oehme was fouled in the penalty box.But Wichita East leveled the game at 2-2 with 22 minutes to go in the game, and went on top 3-2 with a goal off a corner kick with nine minutes remaining.The Indians had one last opportunity to score in the game’s final moments, but the Blue Aces keeper made the save to preserve the Wichita East victory.Manhattan is now 1-1 in the Titans Classic tournament.It will take on Hays Saturday in the final game of the tournament before playing at Wichita South Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section Bills, TE Dawson Knox finalize 4-year, $53.6M extension No. 10 USC puts up new look against pesky Stanford Texas gets its chance against No. 1 Alabama Latest News 'A servant queen': World pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II Fourth COVID vaccine now available for Riley County residents Ilalio makes K-State debut Suspect in Memphis shooting rampage granted public defender MHS boys' soccer falls to Wichita East 3-2 MHS girls' tennis goes undefeated at Seaman MHS volleyball goes 0-3 at home quad 2 decades later, 9/11 self-professed mastermind awaits trial Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMHS upsets No. 1 DerbyNew type of senior living coming to Manhattan'No fear, just believe': How MHS football shocked Derby and everyone elseK-State opens 2022 season with shutout of South DakotaUSD 383 plans to store naloxone in schools after fentanyl-related overdoseK-State defense features old friends, new faces in shutoutManhattan City Commission vote no to funding for True Colors groupSean WarnerWamego man arrested for distributing fentanyl causing overdose deathFort Riley confirms 4,000 soldiers to deploy to Europe Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.