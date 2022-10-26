09022022-mer-spt-mhssoccer-11
Manhattan High forward Jimmy Ramirez eyes the ball in front of Seaman’s Jace Brake during the Indians’ 3-0 win over the Vikings on Sept. 1 at Bishop Stadium. Ramirez scored Manhattan’s only goal in a season-ending 5-1 loss at Garden City on Tuesday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High boys’ soccer took an early lead but couldn’t hold it as its season came to an end Tuesday with a 5-1 loss at Garden City in the first round of regionals.

The No. 12-seeded Indians (6-9-2) stole a pass near midfield before Jimmy Ramirez took the ball from the left side of the goal and deposited it in the right back corner of the net, putting Manhattan ahead 1-0 just over 15 minutes into the match.