Manhattan High forward Jimmy Ramirez eyes the ball in front of Seaman’s Jace Brake during the Indians’ 3-0 win over the Vikings on Sept. 1 at Bishop Stadium. Ramirez scored Manhattan’s only goal in a season-ending 5-1 loss at Garden City on Tuesday.
Manhattan High boys’ soccer took an early lead but couldn’t hold it as its season came to an end Tuesday with a 5-1 loss at Garden City in the first round of regionals.
The No. 12-seeded Indians (6-9-2) stole a pass near midfield before Jimmy Ramirez took the ball from the left side of the goal and deposited it in the right back corner of the net, putting Manhattan ahead 1-0 just over 15 minutes into the match.
That was the Indians’ first goal in its past four matches.
However, the No. 5 Buffaloes (11-5-0) scored the equalizer a few minutes later, and then went in front 2-1 just before halftime.
Garden City added its third goal off a penalty kick with 30 minutes left in the game and made it 4-1 with a goal 10 minutes afterward. The Buffaloes put the nail in the coffin three minutes later.
The loss ended the careers of five Indians seniors: Cade Cameron, Collins Elumogo, Lance Scudder, Avery Adams and Isaac Thompson. Manhattan will bring back nearly all of its goal-scorers as well as goalkeeper Simon Pratt next season.
Garden City, meanwhile, will move onto play at No. 4 Derby (12-4-0) in the regional championship on Thursday.